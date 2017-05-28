Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Romance With The Weeknd (And It Is Too Cute)

Selena Gomez has opened up about her ongoing romance with The Weeknd.

The 24-year-old American star has been dating the 27-year-old Canadian singer since January – and it sounds like everything is going pretty darn well.

“I’m the kind of kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl,” she told Miami’s Power 96.5 FM.

“I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love,” she continued.

“It’s just how I operate. With that comes a lot, you know?”

With her latest single called Bad Liar, Selena offered further insight into her current love situation, if a little round-the-houses.

“I tried to say that I wanted to... I was like, planning a trip and I was saying, like, "I’m going to leave"'. But I was trying to get somebody really cute to tell me to stay,” she teased.

Selena also explained how her upcoming album will perfectly encapsulate her current state of mind.

“I think I spent too much time worrying about what other people have said about me. I just don't have anything left. All my energy goes to the people I love and wanting to make things that make people feel something,” she said.

“So if I make you feel something and that pisses you off, I think that’s the goal. I made you feel something,” she added.

