Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Romance With The Weeknd (And It Is Too Cute)
Selena Gomez has opened up about her ongoing romance with The Weeknd.
The 24-year-old American star has been dating the 27-year-old Canadian singer since January – and it sounds like everything is going pretty darn well.“I’m the kind of kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl,” she told Miami’s Power 96.5 FM.
“I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love,” she continued.
“It’s just how I operate. With that comes a lot, you know?”With her latest single called Bad Liar, Selena offered further insight into her current love situation, if a little round-the-houses.
“I tried to say that I wanted to... I was like, planning a trip and I was saying, like, "I’m going to leave"'. But I was trying to get somebody really cute to tell me to stay,” she teased.
Selena also explained how her upcoming album will perfectly encapsulate her current state of mind.“I think I spent too much time worrying about what other people have said about me. I just don't have anything left. All my energy goes to the people I love and wanting to make things that make people feel something,” she said.
“So if I make you feel something and that pisses you off, I think that’s the goal. I made you feel something,” she added.
