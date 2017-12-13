Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Taylor Swift Being Like ‘A Big Sister’ To Her

She's said some cute things about their connection

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 10:21

Selena Gomez has opened up about her friendship with Taylor Swift and has described the singer as being like a “big sister” to her.

During a now deleted Instagram live video recorded on Saturday, a fan asked her how Taylor was doing, and Selena replied: "How’s Taylor? Taylor’s awesome. I love her. She’s amazing. I talked to her today. She’s literally like my big sister, I tell her everything. She’s so smart it freaks me out.”

Just a few months ago, the 25-year-old posted an image with Taylor alongside the caption: “I’m grateful for those I surround myself with. And this woman right here happens to be one of my favorites. Love our tradition and I love you.”

And prior to that, she penned an equally adorable message in honour of the Reputation singer’s birthday: “I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift.”

For her part, Taylor clearly values their friendship on an equal level: "It's been the longest [friendship] I think either of us had really. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we've gone through," she told E! News.

For her part, Taylor clearly values their friendship on an equal level: “It's been the longest [friendship] I think either of us had really. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we've gone through,” she told E! News.

Adorable. 

