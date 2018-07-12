Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Breaks Her Social Media Silence Following Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Engagement

Selena looks incredible.

Friday, July 13, 2018 - 10:52

Breaking news. Selena Gomez has posted her first Instagram photo since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin announced their engagement.

Okay, so 'breaking news' is definitely taking things too far, but it's worth noting that Sel is looking absolutely incredible in her most recent post.

Striking a pose in the new @puma Defy Mid. #DoYou

Striking a pose in the new @puma Defy Mid. #DoYou

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

The babe took to the 'gram on Thursday for the first time since the news broke, and she struck a stunning pose for Puma.

Obviously, Selena probably has more things to worry about than her ex becoming engaged. But just in case you're wondering, a 'source' (so let's take this with a pinch of salt) revealed to E! how she's apparently feeling about it all.

Getty

While some people might have been worried about how Sel was taking the news, the insider said that she’s actually been done with their romance since their most recent break-up.

“Selena was surprised to hear the news, like most people. It caught her off guard and wasn't what she was expecting,” one source said, as another came forward to claim: “She has completely moved on and is putting their relationship in the past.”

Instagram/JustinBieber

The insider has insisted that Selena is “totally over him” this time around and that she realised the “last time” they parted ways that there was no future for them together.

It’s even being claimed that she wouldn’t mind if they got hitched in 2018: “At this point, she's just trying to focus on her own life and her own happiness. She's not going to get caught up in what he's doing.”

[Getty]

This comes amid reports that Selena sent a pointed message in the direction of her ex after being spotted wearing a t-shirt with the message “Only the strong survive” printed across it.  

Either way, it looks like Sel is dealing with the engagement news on her own terms.

Latest News

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Breaks Her Social Media Silence Following Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Engagement
Ariana Grande goes topless on the God Is A Woman cover
Ariana Grande Goes Topless Wearing Nothing But Paint For The Cover Of Her New Song 'God Is A Woman'
Henry Cavill Apologises For Controversial Comments About The #MeToo Movement
This Is Apparently How Selena Gomez Really Feels About Justin Bieber’s Engagement
Fans Are Mistaking Marnie Simpson For Another Geordie Shore Star In This Peachy Shot
B Young
Get To Know: B Young
This Love Island Star Has Just Quit The Villa Because ‘It’s The Right Thing To Do’
Charlotte Crosby Does The Most Brutal Thing To Get Over Her Ex Boyfriends
This Is How Much Money Kim Kardashian Earns From A Single Instagram Post
Marnie Simpson reveals she got a VHC piercing
Marnie Simpson Admits To Piercing THIS Very Delicate Body Part And Talks Casey Johnson's 'Size'
Childish Gambino performing live at Lollapalooza 2014
Childish Gambino Drops “Summer Pack” Surprise Singles
People Aren’t Happy About Forbes Describing Kylie Jenner As A ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire
Celebrities who reversed their plastic surgery
From Kylie Jenner To Kim Kardashian: 8 Celebs Who Reversed Their Plastic Surgery
‘Barbie Feet’ Is The Fastest Route To Having A Celebrity Inspired Instagram
Celebs who totally changed their accents
From Liam Payne To Lindsay Lohan: 8 Times Celebs Totally Changed Their Accents And The Internet Was Beyond Confused
Can You Spot What’s Different About Marnie Simpson In All These Recent Headshots?
twenty one pilots Drop TWO Tracks & Announce New Album ‘Trench’
4 Reasons You Need To Start Playing Football
olly alexander years and years palo santo london
Years & Years’ Palo Santo Party In London Was Out Of This World
This Instagram Model Got Bitten By A Shark During An Impromptu Photoshoot

More From Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Breaks Her Social Media Silence Following Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Engagement
This Is Apparently How Selena Gomez Really Feels About Justin Bieber’s Engagement
Selena Gomez at the Hotel Transylvania 3 premiere as she weighs in on Ariana Grande&#039;s engagement
Selena Gomez Breaks Her Silence On A Certain Celebrity Engagement
Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore at the premiere of &#039;Charlie&#039;s Angels: Full Throttle&#039; in 2003
8 Classic Movies With Bad-Ass Girl-Squads
Selena Gomez’s Mum Reveals The Kind Of Guy She Should Date In The Future
Selena Gomez
Stefano Gabbana Addresses 'Ugly' Selena Gomez Comments
Miley Cyrus defends Selena Gomez after Stefano Gabbana brands her &#039;ugly&#039;
Miley Cyrus Defends Pal Selena Gomez After Stefano Gabbana Calls Her ‘Ugly’
Selena Gomez - Back To You - Music Video
Selena Gomez
Back To You
Selena Gomez in Back To You Music Video
Selena Gomez Drops Sensual Sun-Kissed 'Back To You' Music Video
Did Jennifer Aniston Confront Selena Gomez Over Her Friendship With Justin Theroux?
From Megan McKenna And Mike Thalassitis To Caroline Flack And Andrew Brady: 7 Unexpected Celebrity Couples Who’ve Come Into Our Lives So Far In 2018
From Gigi Hadid To Selena Gomez: 10 Celebrities Who Got Real About The Perils Of Fame

Trending Articles

THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers defends his decision to get a blacked out tattoo on his arm
Aaron Chalmers Bites Back After Trolls Go In On His Tattoos In This Pic
Vicky Pattison Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Behind Those John Noble Split Rumours
Charlotte Crosby Does The Most Brutal Thing To Get Over Her Ex Boyfriends
This Is Apparently How Selena Gomez Really Feels About Justin Bieber’s Engagement
Fans Are Mistaking Marnie Simpson For Another Geordie Shore Star In This Peachy Shot
Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon is found dead
Tributes Pour In As Sophie Gradon's Boyfriend Aaron Armstrong Dies Weeks After Her Death
Former Geordie Shore star Zahida Allen flaunts her healed lip surgery
Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Unveils The Healed Results Of Her 'Full Body Lipo' Surgery In Bikini Snaps
People Are All Leaving The Exact Same Comment On This Picture Of Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson reveals she got a VHC piercing
Marnie Simpson Admits To Piercing THIS Very Delicate Body Part And Talks Casey Johnson's 'Size'
Holly Hagan Weighs In On Love Island Conspiracy With Surprising Fact About Reality TV
Ariana Grande goes topless on the God Is A Woman cover
Ariana Grande Goes Topless Wearing Nothing But Paint For The Cover Of Her New Song 'God Is A Woman'