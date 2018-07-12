Selena Gomez Breaks Her Social Media Silence Following Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Engagement

Breaking news. Selena Gomez has posted her first Instagram photo since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin announced their engagement.

Okay, so 'breaking news' is definitely taking things too far, but it's worth noting that Sel is looking absolutely incredible in her most recent post.

The babe took to the 'gram on Thursday for the first time since the news broke, and she struck a stunning pose for Puma.

Obviously, Selena probably has more things to worry about than her ex becoming engaged. But just in case you're wondering, a 'source' (so let's take this with a pinch of salt) revealed to E! how she's apparently feeling about it all.

While some people might have been worried about how Sel was taking the news, the insider said that she’s actually been done with their romance since their most recent break-up.

“Selena was surprised to hear the news, like most people. It caught her off guard and wasn't what she was expecting,” one source said, as another came forward to claim: “She has completely moved on and is putting their relationship in the past.”

The insider has insisted that Selena is “totally over him” this time around and that she realised the “last time” they parted ways that there was no future for them together.

It’s even being claimed that she wouldn’t mind if they got hitched in 2018: “At this point, she's just trying to focus on her own life and her own happiness. She's not going to get caught up in what he's doing.”

This comes amid reports that Selena sent a pointed message in the direction of her ex after being spotted wearing a t-shirt with the message “Only the strong survive” printed across it.

Either way, it looks like Sel is dealing with the engagement news on her own terms.