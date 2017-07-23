Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Predicts An 'Epic' Year Ahead As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Selena turned 25 on 22 July 2017

Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 13:13

Selena Gomez gathered her favourite family and friends to celebrate her 25th birthday this weekend.

The Bad Liar star looked like she had an incredible time as she celebrated turning a quarter of a century old.

Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. --think 25 is going to be epic. xo

And although the guest list looked pretty close, Selena made sure all her millions of fans got to join in the fun as she shared snaps online.

The pop babe uploaded a number of photos to Instagram of herself celebaring her bithday on Saturday.

“Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed,” the singer wrote as she shared a photo of herself in a kitchen surrounded by balloons and cake.

My people

My people

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

“A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. --think 25 is going to be epic,” she added.

Happy birthday Selena!

WATCH! Selena Gomez: Uncovered

Latest News

The biggest My Super Sweet 16 tantrums EVER

The 12 Biggest Tantrums We've EVER Seen On My Super Sweet 16

Dunkirk

Harry Styles Wants To Star In Legally Blonde 3!

Official UK poster for Thor Ragnarok

Check Out The Absolutely Action Packed New Trailer For Thor: Ragnarok

Dunkirk

DUNKIRK Cast Reveal Favourite Memories & Harry Styles Tells His Best Joke

Is Justin Bieber Mentoring Cruz Beckham To Become The Next Pop Superstar?

Selena Gomez birthday

Selena Gomez Predicts An 'Epic' Year Ahead As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Have You Heard What Shocking Sex Drug Muggy Mike Smuggled Into The Love Island Villa?

Dunkirk

Harry Styles & The DUNKIRK Cast Answer YOUR Fan Questions

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Love Island

You Won't Believe How Much Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Are Going To Make After Love Island

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship

Vicky Pattison Defends Love Island Couples For Having Sex On TV

Max Morley Thinks Charlotte Crosby Might Ruin Her Relationship With Stephen Bear?

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Prove They Are Still In Love In The Cutest Way

Find Out Who's In The Running For MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017!

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Harry Styles Might Name His Future Child After This One Direction Member

This Is The Amount Of Time Bella Hadid Had Off In The Past Two Months

Cloud Gate &#039;The Bean&#039; Chicago

Pimp My Weekend: Chicago

Rob Kardashian Returns To Social Media After Blac Chyna Legal Drama

If Future Bae Stares At *This* Body Part, They're Not Interested

The Love Island Cast Are Said To Be Going On Tour After The Series Wraps

Gigi Hadid Tears Up The Beauty Handbook By Rocking Steel Grey Lipstick

More From Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez birthday
Celebrity

Selena Gomez Predicts An 'Epic' Year Ahead As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Style

11 Times Selena Gomez Was Your Ultimate Summer Style Crush

If Selena Gomez owned a bakery the world would be a better place
Celebrity

If Selena Gomez Opened A Bakery…

Celebrity

Is This Cryptic Tweet From The Weeknd A Subtweet At Selena Gomez?

Music

People Are Pissed That Selena Gomez Is Being Compared to Martin Luther King Jr.

Demena? Selemi? We Celebrate Demi and Selena's 15 Year Long Friendship

Selena Gomez

New Music Out This Week (14th July 2017)

Celebrity

Taylor Swift Breaks Instagram Silence To Show Support For Selena Gomez

Music

New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kesha and More

Music

We've Got a Fetish for Selena Gomez's New Single - Listen Here

Selena Gomez defends 13 Reasons Why after backlash
Music

Selena Gomez Is Teasing Her 'Fetish' Music Video and It Looks Incredible

Celebrity

Selena Gomez Gushes About Canadians Especially Her Boyfriend The Weeknd

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Reveals The Real Reason Behind That Split With Emma McVey

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

Celebrity

Love Island's Sam Responds To Gaz Beadle Lining Him Up For Geordie Shore

Music

Find Out Who's In The Running For MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017!

Celebrity

Max Morley Thinks Charlotte Crosby Might Ruin Her Relationship With Stephen Bear?

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Love Island
Celebrity

You Won't Believe How Much Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Are Going To Make After Love Island

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Kicks Off At ‘Freak’ Ex Sam Scott For ‘Barely Touching’ Her

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Prove They Are Still In Love In The Cutest Way

Celebrity

Have You Heard What Shocking Sex Drug Muggy Mike Smuggled Into The Love Island Villa?

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away
Celebrity

Harry Styles Might Name His Future Child After This One Direction Member

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #6