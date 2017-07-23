Selena Gomez Predicts An 'Epic' Year Ahead As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Selena Gomez gathered her favourite family and friends to celebrate her 25th birthday this weekend.

The Bad Liar star looked like she had an incredible time as she celebrated turning a quarter of a century old.

And although the guest list looked pretty close, Selena made sure all her millions of fans got to join in the fun as she shared snaps online.

The pop babe uploaded a number of photos to Instagram of herself celebaring her bithday on Saturday.

“Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed,” the singer wrote as she shared a photo of herself in a kitchen surrounded by balloons and cake.

“A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. --think 25 is going to be epic,” she added.

Happy birthday Selena!

