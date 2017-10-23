Selena Gomez Releases Epic Marshmello Collaboration 'Wolves'

Selena Gomez may have been quiet lately but that is all set to change. After dominating the radio with her Kygo collaboration 'It Ain't Me' at the start of the year and wowing us all with her own singles 'Bad Liar' and 'Fetish', she is back with new music.

'Wolves' is finally here. Selena premiered the Marshmello collaboration on Beats 1 just now and released it.

View the lyrics Take it or leave it

Baby take it or leave it

But I know you won't leave it

'Cause I know that you need it

Look in the mirror

When I look in the mirror

Baby I see it clearer

Why you wanna be nearer



I'm not surprised

I sympathize, ah

I can't deny

Your appetite, ah



You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love



Reaching your limit

Say you're reaching your limit

Going over your limit

But I know you can't quit it

Something about me

Got you hooked on my body

Take you over and under and twisted up like origami



I'm not surprised

I sympathize, ah

I can't deny

Your appetite, ah



You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love



It's Gucci!

The way you walk, the way you talk

I blame you 'cause it's all your fault

You're playin' hard, don't turn me off

You actin' hard, but I know you soft

You my fetish, I'm so with it

All these rumors bein' spreaded

Might as well go 'head and whip it

'Cause they sayin' we already did it

Call on Gucci if you ever need me

I'll be South Beach in the drop top gleamin'

Water diamonds, Aquafina

Just need you in a blue bikini



You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love Writer(s): RADRIC DELANTIC DAVIS, Alex Schwartz, Joe Khajadourian, Chloe Angelides, Selena Gomez, Gino "Farrago" Barletta, Brett Mclaughlin, Jonas Jeberg Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

YOU CAN REALLY LISTEN TO SELENA'S NEW SINGLE IN ALL OF ITS GLORY RIGHT THIS MINUTE!

The single itself is a moody masterpiece that bursts into a huge sing-along chorus and a massive beat drop. "I've been running through the jungle / I've been crying with the wolves / To get to you, oh, to get to you" sings the 'Hands to Myself' hitmaker.

'Wolves' also sees Selena push herself vocally with some impressive runs over Marshmello's production.

On Beats 1, Selena revealed: "This was a song that I heard in Japan for the first time and I was talking to Andrew Watt one of the writers who I've worked with for years and he actually just played a rough version and I thought it was really beautiful."

The Stars Dance star then sent it to Marshmello to work on and they came up with its tone together.

'Wolves' is written by some of the writers behind Camila Cabello's hit 'Havana', including Andrew.

It follows Marshmello's huge Khalid collaboration 'Silence' that is currently scaling the charts.

🐺🐺 🐺🐺 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 23, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Based on first listen we think that 'Wolves' could be an international smash.

Now please excuse us while we go and listen to it on single song repeat.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.