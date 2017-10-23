Selena Gomez Releases Epic Marshmello Collaboration 'Wolves'
The 'Bad Liar' star has another hit on her hands...
Selena Gomez may have been quiet lately but that is all set to change. After dominating the radio with her Kygo collaboration 'It Ain't Me' at the start of the year and wowing us all with her own singles 'Bad Liar' and 'Fetish', she is back with new music.
'Wolves' is finally here. Selena premiered the Marshmello collaboration on Beats 1 just now and released it.
YOU CAN REALLY LISTEN TO SELENA'S NEW SINGLE IN ALL OF ITS GLORY RIGHT THIS MINUTE!
The single itself is a moody masterpiece that bursts into a huge sing-along chorus and a massive beat drop. "I've been running through the jungle / I've been crying with the wolves / To get to you, oh, to get to you" sings the 'Hands to Myself' hitmaker.
'Wolves' also sees Selena push herself vocally with some impressive runs over Marshmello's production.
On Beats 1, Selena revealed: "This was a song that I heard in Japan for the first time and I was talking to Andrew Watt one of the writers who I've worked with for years and he actually just played a rough version and I thought it was really beautiful."
The Stars Dance star then sent it to Marshmello to work on and they came up with its tone together.
'Wolves' is written by some of the writers behind Camila Cabello's hit 'Havana', including Andrew.
It follows Marshmello's huge Khalid collaboration 'Silence' that is currently scaling the charts.
Based on first listen we think that 'Wolves' could be an international smash.
Now please excuse us while we go and listen to it on single song repeat.
Words: Sam Prance
