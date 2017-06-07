Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Releases Her 'Fetish' Video and It's Amazing

The 'Bad Liar' star finally releases the visual for her new single...

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 17:56

Selena Gomez has finally released the 'Fetish' music video!

After weeks of teasing the new visual on Instagram, the Revival star has finally shared it with the world and it's as brilliant as we hoped that it would be. Seriously, Selena is changing things up with this video and we're ready to embrace it.

Selena Gomez - Fetish ft. Gucci Mane

The clip maintains the 70s aesthetic of 'Bad Liar' but is less a story and more an array of arresting visuals.

Selena wanders to a home in American surburbia with groceries. She stares at a peach, picks it and then appears to become deranged, possessed even. She throws her shopping to the floor, she writhes on the ground, she uses an eyelash clipper on her tongue. Yes - Selena is going all American Horror Story on us and we absolutely love it. What a queen!

The scene in which Selena crawls on a table of lit candles, as it rains, is as striking as it is disturbing.

Not to mention, the shots of Selena in the freezer full of peaches.

The peach no doubt playing on the idea of the forbiden fruit.

Instagram

Selena's mentioned before that she'd love to do a horror movie and we think that she would make the perfect final girl or even villain after watching this video. She could even play a character that becomes possessed during the film. Just imagine...

The way that Selena stares at us at the end and laughs is what horror movies were made for.

The music video was directed by Selena's friend and long-term collaborator Petra Collins.

The two artists met on a shoot for Wonderland Magazine and hit it off straight away.

NY

NY

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Petra even directed Selena's Spotify visuals for 'Bad Liar' and 'Fetish'. The 'Fetish' video itself is signature Petra - from the naturalistic aesthetic to the unapologetically direct gaze of its subject - and Selena complements the style beautifully.

Seriously, can these two collaborate on everything from now on?

