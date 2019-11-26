Selena Gomez Reportedly Had A Panic Attack Before Her AMAs Performance

Selena Gomez reportedly had a panic attack before she took to the stage at the American Music Awards over the weekend.

The singer came in for a bit of criticism over her rendition of ‘Lose You To Love Me,’ with some people saying she was singing “off-key” throughout certain parts of the track.

An insider has now told E! News that the 27-year-old was feeling anxious before her performance. The event was her first televised appearance in two years, so it’s totally understandable that she might feel overwhelmed by the situation.

“Selena definitely had anxiety and a panic attack before she went out and was putting a lot of pressure on herself,” the source confirmed.

Fans had already predicted that anxiety might have impacted her performance, with one person tweeting out their support: “Selena had a panic attack and super bad anxiety last night. anxiety can be crippling.

“I know, I live with it every day. Selena does too. If you don't live with it every day like she does, you don't get to drag her for her performance. You don't get it but you can try to instead.”

The good news is that Sel was clearly happy with her performance, taking to Instagram to write: “Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter #sg2 @amas.”