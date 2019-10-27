Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Reveals How Taylor Swift Supported Her Through Justin Bieber Drama

"She was sad when I was sad"

Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 09:48

 

Selena Gomez has opened up about how her friendship with Taylor Swift has seen her through some of the most heartbreaking moments in her personal life.

Discussing the release of her break-up track ‘Lose You To Love Me,’ the 27-year-old told Zane Lowe on Apple’s Beat 1 radio: "[Taylor has been an] amazing [friend]. For sure. She was frustrated when I was frustrated; she was sad when I was sad. 

Getty

“But more than anything, my friends stood by my side [through the turmoil]. I think they visibly saw me in so much pain. And they didn’t want it for me but they never stopped loving me.

“And I played her the song, and I played it with her mom and dad, and I showed her the video and her mom and Taylor started crying. And it wasn’t because the song was emotional.

Getty

She added: “It was just because the first thing they said to me was, ‘We’re so happy that you’re here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.’ And that’s a huge thing for me."

On the same show, Taylor described Sel’s new era as being “the best thing she’s ever done… I'm so proud of her. She's been through so much. I've watched so much happen in her life and had a front row seat to so much, and I'm so proud of her.”

Getty

“She is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff. I am 100 percent convinced this is the best thing she's done so far."

Legends supporting legends.

