Selena Gomez Reveals She Felt “Pressure” To Be Sexualised When She Was Younger



Selena Gomez has opened up about feeling “pressure” to “seem more adult” in some of her music videos.

In an interview with Allure, she discussed feeling oversexualised when she was younger, describing 2015 album Revival as a time when she felt the need to “show skin” and break away from her Disney Channel image.

Speaking candidly about her experience, Selena revealed: “I just did things that weren't really me. There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin... I really don't think I was [that] person.”

Selena has now found an image she’s comfortable with, saying: “'It's more that I am in control. I am in full control of my life and everything that I do, what is out there, everything. So I would like to say, yes. I'm in charge of everything in my life.”

In the same interview, she opened up about how social media impacts her mental health. As an act of self-care, Selena refuses to ever Google herself: “I haven't done that in years. I honestly can't. I'm strong in a lot of ways, but I think I just have way too much of a sensitive heart.”

This isn’t the first time Selena has reflected on her past work. In a previous interview with WSJ Magazine, she opened up about feeling disconnected to the lyrics in 2013 track ‘Come & Get It’.

“That's so not my personality," she admitted. "The lyrics are, 'When you're ready, come and get it.' I would never say that!"