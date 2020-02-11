Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Reveals She Felt “Pressure” To Be Sexualised When She Was Younger

“I just did things that weren't really me"

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 09:30


Selena Gomez has opened up about feeling “pressure” to “seem more adult” in some of her music videos.

In an interview with Allure, she discussed feeling oversexualised when she was younger, describing 2015 album Revival as a time when she felt the need to “show skin” and break away from her Disney Channel image.

Getty

Speaking candidly about her experience, Selena revealed: “I just did things that weren't really me. There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin... I really don't think I was [that] person.”

Selena has now found an image she’s comfortable with, saying: “'It's more that I am in control. I am in full control of my life and everything that I do, what is out there, everything. So I would like to say, yes. I'm in charge of everything in my life.”

In the same interview, she opened up about how social media impacts her mental health. As an act of self-care, Selena refuses to ever Google herself: “I haven't done that in years. I honestly can't. I'm strong in a lot of ways, but I think I just have way too much of a sensitive heart.”

Getty

This isn’t the first time Selena has reflected on her past work. In a previous interview with WSJ Magazine, she opened up about feeling disconnected to the lyrics in 2013 track ‘Come & Get It’.

“That's so not my personality," she admitted. "The lyrics are, 'When you're ready, come and get it.' I would never say that!" 

Latest News

Cardi B Claims She Hired A Private Investigator After A ‘Trump Supporter’ Leaked Her Address Online
Selena Gomez Reveals She Felt “Pressure” To Be Sexualised When She Was Younger
Get To Know Kid Kapichi
Get To Know: Kid Kapichi
Selena Gomez Says Her Exes Think She’s “Crazy” As She Talks Quarantine Dating
Halle Bailey Credits Sister Chloe With Giving Her The Confidence To Film The Little Mermaid
Generation Change
Generation Change
The Internet Reacts To Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber Holding Hands In New York
Influencers Including Tana Mongeau Pay Tribute To Ethan Is Supreme After He Dies Aged 17
Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Pregnancy Cravings As She Nears Her Due Date
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, And Madelaine Petsch Launch A Group TikTok Account
Jacob Elordi And Zendaya Have Reportedly Split Amid Claims He’s “Interested” In Kaia Gerber
Billie Eilish reveals she likes to keep her love life private
Lili Reinhart feels “like a prisoner” as she quarantines in Canada for Riverdale
Get To Know - Niko B
Get To Know: Niko B
Griffin Johnson “Cuts The Bullsh*t” In A Sincere Apology To Dixie D’Amelio Over Their Split
Selena Gomez Shares Advice For Fans Struggling With Mental Health During The Pandemic
Gigi Hadid Shares The Cutest Behind-The-Scenes Clips From Her Pregnancy Photoshoot
Dixie D’Amelio Says She Has “48 Screenshots” Of Griffin Johnson Cheating As She Calls Out “Sl*t Shamers”
BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2020!
Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On 2020
How To Watch The 2020 Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On

More From Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Reveals She Felt “Pressure” To Be Sexualised When She Was Younger
Selena Gomez Says Her Exes Think She’s “Crazy” As She Talks Quarantine Dating
BLACKPINK &amp; Selena Gomez - Ice Cream - Music Video
BLACKPINK
Ice Cream (With Selena Gomez)
Selena Gomez Shares Advice For Fans Struggling With Mental Health During The Pandemic
Are Selena Gomez And David Henrie Teasing A Wizards Of Waverly Place Reunion?
Trevor Daniel &amp; Selena Gomez - Past Life - Music Video
Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez
Past Life
Selena Gomez - Boyfriend - Music Video
Selena Gomez
Boyfriend
Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez Just One Day After Refollowing Her
Fans Accuse Demi Lovato Of Shading Selena Gomez On ‘Finsta’ Account
Selena Gomez Sues A Mobile Game Company For Allegedly Using Her Likeness
Demi Lovato Confirms That She’s “Not Friends” With Selena Gomez Anymore
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Bipolar Diagnosis For The First Time

Trending Articles

Get To Know Kid Kapichi
Get To Know: Kid Kapichi
Selena Gomez Reveals She Felt “Pressure” To Be Sexualised When She Was Younger
Cardi B Claims She Hired A Private Investigator After A ‘Trump Supporter’ Leaked Her Address Online
Lady GaGa 'Terrified' Of Spirit Called Ryan
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Dixie D’Amelio Says She Has “48 Screenshots” Of Griffin Johnson Cheating As She Calls Out “Sl*t Shamers”
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Selena Gomez Says Her Exes Think She’s “Crazy” As She Talks Quarantine Dating
Charli D’Amelio And Addison Rae Join Forces For A Synchronised Dance To WAP