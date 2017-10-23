Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Reveals That She's a 'Major Fan' of Taylor Swift's New Album

We can't wait to hear Reputation now...

Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 09:58

It's no secret that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are really good friends. The two superstars are often seen together and are continually supportive of each other's work. So it's no surprise that Selena has already heard Taylor's new album Reputation.

And we're excited to confirm that Selena has revealed that she is a 'major fan' of the new project.

View the lyrics
I don't like your little games
Don't like your tilted stage
The role you made me play
Of the fool
No, I don't like you

I don't like your perfect crime
How you laugh when you lie
You said the gun was mine
Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (oh)

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't like your kingdom keys
They once belonged to me
You asked me for a place to sleep
Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)

The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama
But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma
And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure
Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

(Ooh, look what you made me do)
(Look what you made me do)
(Look what you just made...)
"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now."
"Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!" (Oh!)

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, Richard Fairbrass, Taylor Swift, Fred Fairbrass, Rob Manzoli Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

OMG. IT SOUNDS LIKE THIS ALBUM IS GOING TO BE ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE ISN'T IT?

Selena commented on the highly anticipated project yesterday during a Beats One interview about her amazing Marshmello collaboration 'Wolves'. After quizzing Selena about the new single, Zane asked her if she had heard Taylor's latest LP yet.

“She’s killing it. It’s everything you want and more so I’m very proud and obviously, major fan.”

Based on the fact that Selena obviously has impeccable taste when it comes to her own music, we have no doubt that what she's saying is true and that Reputation will blow us all away when we finally get the chance to hear it in full in November.

Taylor is releasing the video for its second single '...Ready for It?' tonight and it looks brilliant.

Seriously between this and 'Look What You Made Me Do', Taylor is making movies this era.

...Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo

...Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Here's hoping that Taylor and Selena's love for each other will result in a hit collaboration.

Imagine if the two of them have recorded a secret duet for Reputation. Fingers crossed.

Words: Sam Prance

