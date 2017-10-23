Selena Gomez Reveals That She's a 'Major Fan' of Taylor Swift's New Album
We can't wait to hear Reputation now...
It's no secret that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are really good friends. The two superstars are often seen together and are continually supportive of each other's work. So it's no surprise that Selena has already heard Taylor's new album Reputation.
And we're excited to confirm that Selena has revealed that she is a 'major fan' of the new project.
OMG. IT SOUNDS LIKE THIS ALBUM IS GOING TO BE ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE ISN'T IT?
Selena commented on the highly anticipated project yesterday during a Beats One interview about her amazing Marshmello collaboration 'Wolves'. After quizzing Selena about the new single, Zane asked her if she had heard Taylor's latest LP yet.
“She’s killing it. It’s everything you want and more so I’m very proud and obviously, major fan.”
Based on the fact that Selena obviously has impeccable taste when it comes to her own music, we have no doubt that what she's saying is true and that Reputation will blow us all away when we finally get the chance to hear it in full in November.
Taylor is releasing the video for its second single '...Ready for It?' tonight and it looks brilliant.
Seriously between this and 'Look What You Made Me Do', Taylor is making movies this era.
Here's hoping that Taylor and Selena's love for each other will result in a hit collaboration.
Imagine if the two of them have recorded a secret duet for Reputation. Fingers crossed.
Words: Sam Prance
