Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Won’t Be Doing ‘Sexual’ Music Videos Anymore

"It’s not really necessary, in my opinion.”

Friday, January 10, 2020 - 10:05

Selena Gomez has opened up about why she won’t be taking part in any “overtly sexual” music videos going forwards.

Discussing the worldwide release of album Rare, the 27-year-old explained how her new era differs from her past. In a Q&A with KIIS FM’s JoJo Wright, Selena said she was embarrassed at the thought of her little sister watching the ‘Hands To Myself’ music video.

HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe.. thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it’s yours. Hope you like it. 🌈🌸💐 #Rare

“I didn’t know you were going to play the video. My sister is here,” she said, referring to six-year-old Gracie: “I told my sister I will not be doing videos like that anymore. It’s not really necessary, in my opinion.”

This comes after Selena gave an interview to iHeartRadio about the positive direction of her new material: “I sound like such a nerd, but I cannot wait for [Rare] to come out. 

Tumblr

“It has taken a few years, and things that started in the beginning are solid and still a part of my record, and then some just came naturally and just … it was so easy. I mean, I shouldn’t say that. 

“I was actually kind of a nightmare, but it was very easy to me when I sat down with the records and said, ‘This is exactly how it’s supposed to sound.’ So, the other ones are different and fun.”

Getty

Selena has previously described the album - released today - as covering topics including vulnerability, strength, and the ability to let go and have fun regardless of how tough life can be.

 

