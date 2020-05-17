Selena Gomez Says Her Exes Think She’s “Crazy” As She Talks Quarantine Dating

Selena Gomez has opened up about her past relationships and discussed the difficulty of meeting new people while self-isolating.

In a YouTube interview with makeup artist NikkieTutorials, Selena shared some insight into her current relationship status: "It’s hard in quarantine!" she revealed, clarifying that her comments aren’t an “invitation” for anyone to slide into her DMs.

Getty

“It’s just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff," she said. "And I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though. Guys are a lot of work. Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy,” she added. “So, I don't care.”

Selena has had several high-profile exes, including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Nick Jonas.

In the same discussion, Selena revealed that if she ever decides to get married, her makeup artist friend Hung Vanngo will be in charge of her look for the day: “He'll be doing my makeup for my wedding!" she said, joking: "Which is never going to happen."

Back in April, she opened up on Instagram about releasing ‘Boyfriend’ during the pandemic: “It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy."

"We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is no where near the top of my list of priorities," she wrote.

"Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic."