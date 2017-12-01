Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Says Her Kidney Transplant Finally Made Her Comfortable With Her Body

As she tearfully dedicates her Billboard 'Woman Of The Year Award' to her Kidney donor and date for the eve, Francia Raisa.

Billboard's Woman Of The Year, Selena Gomez, has opened up about how her kidney transplant surgery has made her feel like she is "wonderfully made."

Her comments came in an interview with Billboard ahead of their Women In Music Awards last night, for which she took her kidney donor, Francia Raisa, along as her date for the evening.

The Wolves songstress was asked if she feels comfortable with the scar she was left with following her surgery, to which she revealed: "I do. I didn't, but I do now. It was really hard in the beginning. I remember looking at myself in the mirror completely naked and thinking about all the things that I used to bitch about and just asking, “Why?” I had someone in my life for a very long time who pointed out all the things that I didn't feel great about with myself."

"When I look at my body now, I just see life. There are a million things I can do -- lasers and creams and all that stuff -- but I’m OK with it."

That doesn't mean to say Selena is opposed to plastic surgery: "And by the way, there’s nothing wrong with [plastic surgery]. Cardi B has been my inspiration lately. She’s killing it, and she is proud of everything she has done. So there is absolutely zero judgment on my end."

"I just think for me, it could be my eyes, my round face, my ears, my legs, my scar. I don’t have perfect abs, but I feel like I’m wonderfully made."

It seems that the surgery Sel received as a result of her ongoing battle with the autoimmune disease, Lupus, has totally changed her outlook. She added: "[After the surgery] I had this sense of gratitude for myself. I don’t think I’ve ever just stopped and been like, “I’m actually grateful for who I am."

Another thing that Sel is grateful for is her kidney donor, Francia Raisa, who she tearfully dedicated her Billboard Woman Of The Year award to.

Francia joined the star on stage to present her the award, as Selena began: "To be honest, I think Francia should be getting this award cause she saved my life," before breaking down in tears.

What an incredible journey they have been on together.

