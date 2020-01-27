Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Says Justin Bieber Emotionally Abused Her During Their Relationship

"I had to find a way to understand it as an adult"

Monday, January 27, 2020 - 10:02

Selena Gomez has accused Justin Bieber of “emotional abuse” during their relationship.

NPR have released an interview with the singer where she explains the inspiration behind new album, Rare. The 27-year-old also revealed how she’s grown as a woman since the release of her 2015 album, Revival.

Explaining that she’s had a "a few of the worst moments of my life" during those five years, Sel explained that she had a lot of unresolved feelings about the breakdown of her romance with Justin.

"I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said....It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over."

"I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse —” Selena began, before the interviewer asked: “You mean emotional abuse?"

“Yes, and I think that it's something that — I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making. 

“As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

Justin and Selena dated between 2011 and 2018. Following their final break-up, Justin began dating Hailey Baldwin, with the pair tying the knot later in 2018.

