Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift Is 'The Best Thing' To Come Out Of Dating Nick Jonas

Selena Gomez has opened up about her almost decade-long friendship with Taylor Swift and has revealed that the pair of them first bonded over the fact they were both dating Jonas Brothers around the same time.

Back in the hazy days of 2008, Sel and Taylor were both up-and-coming in their respective careers, and found themselves in what proved to be short term relationships with teen heartthrobs of the time, Nick and Joe Jonas.

The pair quickly struck up a close friendship and have remained BFFs ever since. "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Selena revealed of their friendship in an interview with KISS FM.

"It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

Selena went on to say that she'd duet with Taylor "any time, any place," saying that the Reputation singer has stuck by her side throughout all the ups and downs in life: "She has been a fighter, a warrior, and a friend through all of this."

Back in 2014, Taylor had something similiar to say when asked about their friendship by E! News: "It's been the longest [friendship] I think either of us had really. When your life changes and you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is is different from what people think your life is.

She added: "And your life is commented on and your life is written about and fictionalized and all that. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the changes we've gone through. Longevity is something you really can find very precious and rare in friendships."

Now how about that duet we've all been waiting for?



