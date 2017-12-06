Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift Is 'The Best Thing' To Come Out Of Dating Nick Jonas

Throwing it back to that time in 2008 when they used to double-date.

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 09:51

Selena Gomez has opened up about her almost decade-long friendship with Taylor Swift and has revealed that the pair of them first bonded over the fact they were both dating Jonas Brothers around the same time.

Back in the hazy days of 2008, Sel and Taylor were both up-and-coming in their respective careers, and found themselves in what proved to be short term relationships with teen heartthrobs of the time, Nick and Joe Jonas. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

The pair quickly struck up a close friendship and have remained BFFs ever since. "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Selena revealed of their friendship in an interview with KISS FM. 

"It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

Getty

Selena went on to say that she'd duet with Taylor "any time, any place," saying that the Reputation singer has stuck by her side throughout all the ups and downs in life: "She has been a fighter, a warrior, and a friend through all of this."

Back in 2014, Taylor had something similiar to say when asked about their friendship by E! News: "It's been the longest [friendship] I think either of us had really. When your life changes and you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is is different from what people think your life is.

[Getty]

She added: "And your life is commented on and your life is written about and fictionalized and all that. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the changes we've gone through. Longevity is something you really can find very precious and rare in friendships."

Now how about that duet we've all been waiting for?


 

 

 

 

 

More From Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez gets cryptic about The Weeknd
Selena Gomez Makes Her Instagram Private After Confusing AF Post
Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift Is 'The Best Thing' To Come Out Of Dating Nick Jonas
The Fashion Awards 2017: Selena Gomez And Hailey Baldwin Lead The Best Dressed Pack On The Red Carpet
The Fashion Awards 2017: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet
Selena Gomez Got A Rainbow Fringe And It's Your 2007 Myspace Dream Come True
Selena Gomez at the Billboard music awards
Selena Gomez Says Her Kidney Transplant Finally Made Her Comfortable With Her Body
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Justin Bieber Reunion As She Reveals She And Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd Are Still 'Best Friends'
Selena Gomez gets cryptic about The Weeknd
Is Selena Gomez Apologising To The Weeknd After Getting Back With Justin Bieber?
Most Followed Music Artists on Instagram In 2017
Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande Are The Most Followed Music Artists On Instagram
Is Selena Gomez Featured On Jax Jones' New Single?
Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards
Demi Lovato, Zayn and Selena Gomez Snubbed From 2018 GRAMMYs
Could Selena Gomez Be Set To Take On The Role Of Sabrina Spellman?

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Series 16: New Housemates Sam Gowland And Stephanie Snowdon Talk Past Worldies And Getting Mortal As Start Date Is Confirmed
Marnie Simpson Casey Johnson and Chet
Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson's Rant As She Hits Out At 'Pathetic' Snobbery
TV Shows
Who Is Stephanie Snowdon? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lass
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Hints Love Island’s Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Were Actually ‘P*ssed Off’ With Their Tattoo Designs - EXCLUSIVE
The Geordie Shore cast promote the next season
Sophie Kasaei Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Santa Outfit With All Her Geordie Shore Pals
Charlotte Crosby Wears Nothing But A Teeny Tiny Towel In This Incredible Selfie
Exclusive: Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Talk Life Changing Casting And What's In Store For Jughead
Olivia Attwood isn&#039;t sure what the situation is with Chris Hughes
Olivia Attwood Speaks Out About Chris Hughes 'Cheating' Scandal
Home alone christmas gif
A Six Year Old Sent This Absolutely Savage Letter To Santa
Rita Ora performs during The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2017 in London, England
Rita Ora Covers George Michael's 'Freedom' and It's Amazing
TV Shows
Who Is Sam Gowland? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lad And Chloe Ferry's Boyfriend