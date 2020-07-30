Selena Gomez Shares Advice For Fans Struggling With Mental Health During The Pandemic

Selena Gomez has opened up about the importance of maintaining good mental health during the pandemic.

In an interview with Bustle, Selena urged everyone to share their feelings with friends and family and said it "breaks her heart" that some of her fans are struggling to adjust to the situation.

Getty

“I would not have been able to walk through any of this without my family, even my chosen family," she revealed. "I think having a connection to people is what keeps me sane. And I also feel like taking walks around, being in nature — all of that sounds cliche, but it's actually very true.”

Back in April, Selena revealed her diagnosis of bipolar disorder during a conversation with Miley Cyrus on Instagram Live.

When asked about her work on the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to raise $100 million for mental health services in underserved communities, Selena said the topic is something that's “very close” to her heart.

“I've been honest about things in mental health and about my story, so I knew that it was going to be something that I should include. I know that there is still such a stigma, but there's still so many people who don't even know [their diagnosis].”

Getty

She added: “And it is really frustrating because when people don't know, it feels like you're really alone, and you feel crazy. Because like, why doesn't anyone else feel like I feel?”

If you're experiencing issues with your mental health and want to talk to someone, you can find support at Samaritans.