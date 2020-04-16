Selena Gomez Sues A Mobile Game Company For Allegedly Using Her Likeness

Selena Gomez is reportedly suing a mobile game company for using her likeness within a fashion app.

According to TMZ, the singer has filed a $10 million lawsuit against an app called Clothes Forever — Styling Game. The game allows users to work as a virtual stylist for some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Getty

It describes itself as giving users the chance to “interact with the most beautiful models and celebrities; the likes of Kardashian, Gigi, Beyoncé, Taylor, and more will be dropping by and asking for YOUR fashion advise!”

Selena’s lawyers have claimed that the app “blatantly rips off a popular image of Gomez.”

They’ve added that the use of her likeness “creates the false impression that she has endorsed the Game or has something to do with the Game, and undoubtedly is intended to attract consumers to make use of the Game.”

Getty

Her team have described Clothes Forever as being a “bug-riddled mobile game” that is “currently rated a measly 3.5 stars out of 5 by users on the Apple App Store website.”

Sel’s attorney told The Blast: “Selena Gomez’s career as a model, actress, musician, and entrepreneur has made Selena a household name.

Getty

“Forgame, MutantBox and these other fly-by-night videogame developers have attempted to profit off of Selena’s signature look by misappropriating her likeness and inviting players to ‘style’ Selena without her consent.”

Her attorney added: “This is an egregious violation of Selena’s rights, which we will litigate vigorously to vindicate.”