Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Sues A Mobile Game Company For Allegedly Using Her Likeness

“This is an egregious violation of Selena’s rights"

Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 09:33

Selena Gomez is reportedly suing a mobile game company for using her likeness within a fashion app.

According to TMZ, the singer has filed a $10 million lawsuit against an app called Clothes Forever — Styling Game. The game allows users to work as a virtual stylist for some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Getty

It describes itself as giving users the chance to “interact with the most beautiful models and celebrities; the likes of Kardashian, Gigi, Beyoncé, Taylor, and more will be dropping by and asking for YOUR fashion advise!”

Selena’s lawyers have claimed that the app “blatantly rips off a popular image of Gomez.”

They’ve added that the use of her likeness “creates the false impression that she has endorsed the Game or has something to do with the Game, and undoubtedly is intended to attract consumers to make use of the Game.” 

Getty

Her team have described Clothes Forever as being a “bug-riddled mobile game” that is “currently rated a measly 3.5 stars out of 5 by users on the Apple App Store website.” 

Sel’s attorney told The Blast: “Selena Gomez’s career as a model, actress, musician, and entrepreneur has made Selena a household name.

Getty

“Forgame, MutantBox and these other fly-by-night videogame developers have attempted to profit off of Selena’s signature look by misappropriating her likeness and inviting players to ‘style’ Selena without her consent.”

Her attorney added: “This is an egregious violation of Selena’s rights, which we will litigate vigorously to vindicate.”

Latest News

Get To Know: Balcony
Get To Know: Balcony
Demi Lovato Reveals Her Experience Of Using Celebrity Dating App Raya
Selena Gomez Sues A Mobile Game Company For Allegedly Using Her Likeness
TikTok Stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson Split After Cheating Rumours
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Demi Lovato Confirms That She’s “Not Friends” With Selena Gomez Anymore
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Love Island’s Chris Hughes Reportedly Hopes Jesy Nelson Will Take Him Back
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Officially Quarantining Together In Palm Springs
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him
Kylie Jenner Is The Youngest ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire For Second Year Running
Get To Know: Isaac Dunbar
Get To Know: Isaac Dunbar
Riverdale’s Casey Cott Has Just Shaved His Head For Charity
Does This Mean Love Island’s Luke T Is Planning On Proposing To Siannise Fudge?
Noah Centineo Causes Chaos For Ross Butler By Leaking His Gaming Code
James Charles Reacts To Claims His #MugshotChallenge Glamourises Abuse
Does This Mean Noah Cyrus And Lil Xan Are Officially Back Together?
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Bipolar Diagnosis For The First Time
Mason Disick Just Ignited A Feud With Jeffree Star After Shading Him Online
Kendall Jenner Thinks Kourtney Kardashian Is “Mentally F***ed” After Scott Disick Split

More From Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Sues A Mobile Game Company For Allegedly Using Her Likeness
Demi Lovato Confirms That She’s “Not Friends” With Selena Gomez Anymore
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Bipolar Diagnosis For The First Time
Selena Gomez - Dance Again - Performance Video
Selena Gomez
Dance Again (Performance Video)
Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was
Selena Gomez - Feel Me Live from the Revival Tour - Music Video
Selena Gomez
Feel Me (Live from the Revival Tour)
MTV News
Selena Gomez Announces Beauty Brand | MTV News
Selena Gomez Says Justin Bieber Emotionally Abused Her During Their Relationship
Selena Gomez Defends Hailey Bieber And Madison Beer From Cruel Comments
Selena Gomez - Rare - Music Video
Selena Gomez
Rare
Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Won’t Be Doing ‘Sexual’ Music Videos Anymore
Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Stormi
Kylie Jenner Shocks Fans With Baby Bump Pic Ahead Of Stormi's Second Birthday

Trending Articles

Demi Lovato Confirms That She’s “Not Friends” With Selena Gomez Anymore
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him
Selena Gomez Sues A Mobile Game Company For Allegedly Using Her Likeness
Demi Lovato Reveals Her Experience Of Using Celebrity Dating App Raya
Get To Know: Balcony
Get To Know: Balcony
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
TikTok Stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson Split After Cheating Rumours
Sophie Kasaei Drops Huge Bombshell That She's Not Actually Called Sophie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Love Island’s Chris Hughes Reportedly Hopes Jesy Nelson Will Take Him Back