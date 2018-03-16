Selena Gomez 'Suffered From Depression' After Undergoing Kidney Transplant

Francia Raisa has come forward to reveal that both she and Selena Gomez went through a period of depression after undergoing kidney transplant surgery back in the Summer.

While the pals knew what they were getting themselves into, the impact of the procedure had a huge effect not only their physical health but also on their mental and emotional wellbeing too.

In an interview with Self Magazine, organ donor Francia revealed that she had been forewarned before the operation that it would take her longer to recover from the ordeal than she first expected.

"[I was told], "It's going to be hard, the recipient is going to glow and she's going to recover a lot faster than the donor because she's getting something she needs and you are losing something you don't need to lose. It's going to be hard."

The 29-year-old admitted that the warnings were spot on and revealed that the BFFs had a similar reaction in the wake of the operation: "Selena and I both went through a depression," she revealed.

While Francia said that nothing could ever have prepared her for the experience, she couldn't be prouder of the scars she now carries: "It's a part of your story," she said. "It's a part of the story that makes you special and you different."

Describing the situation as the "craziest 12 months of her life," the actor added: "I don't think I would have been able to handle it as well if I hadn't have gone through the storms in my life. Storms suck but it's helped me appreciate my next journey and my next chapter in life."

