Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez 'Suffered From Depression' After Undergoing Kidney Transplant

Organ donor Francia Raisa has opened up about the impact of the operation.

Friday, March 16, 2018 - 08:42

Francia Raisa has come forward to reveal that both she and Selena Gomez went through a period of depression after undergoing kidney transplant surgery back in the Summer.

While the pals knew what they were getting themselves into, the impact of the procedure had a huge effect not only their physical health but also on their mental and emotional wellbeing too.

Let's get checking out a bunch of shocking secrets celebs managed to keep from the world...

In an interview with Self Magazine, organ donor Francia revealed that she had been forewarned before the operation that it would take her longer to recover from the ordeal than she first expected. 

"[I was told], "It's going to be hard, the recipient is going to glow and she's going to recover a lot faster than the donor because she's getting something she needs and you are losing something you don't need to lose. It's going to be hard."

Getty

The 29-year-old admitted that the warnings were spot on and revealed that the BFFs had a similar reaction in the wake of the operation: "Selena and I both went through a depression," she revealed.

While Francia said that nothing could ever have prepared her for the experience, she couldn't be prouder of the scars she now carries: "It's a part of your story," she said. "It's a part of the story that makes you special and you different."

[Getty]

Describing the situation as the "craziest 12 months of her life," the actor added: "I don't think I would have been able to handle it as well if I hadn't have gone through the storms in my life. Storms suck but it's helped me appreciate my next journey and my next chapter in life."

Pretty spot on attitude. 

 

Latest News

Gigi Hadid Makes A Seriously Powerful Statement Following Her Split From Zayn Malik
The Woman Who Shot And Killed Her Boyfriend In A YouTube Stunt Gets Jailtime
Geordie Shore Fans Left Shocked By Close Up Of Sam Gowland's Chloe Ferry Tattoo
Halsey
New Music Round-Up: Halsey, Charlie Puth, Louisa
Liam Payne Hints He's Going To Miss His And Cheryl's Son's First Birthday
Did Zayn Malik's Sister Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid On Instagram?
Kendall Jenner Reveals Shocking Reason Behind Her Lip Tattoo: "I Was Drunk!"
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About The Birth Of Stormi Webster For The First Time
15 Celeb Snogs You'll Wish You Were A Part Of
All The Kardashians' Beauty Hacks In One Place
9 Boner Hacks Every Dude Should Know
Iconic Jacqueline Wilson Characters Who Probably Shaped You As A Person
Selena Gomez 'Suffered From Depression' After Undergoing Kidney Transplant
Rihanna responds to Snapchat&#039;s apology
Rihanna Slams Snapchat For Chris Brown Advert Making 'Joke' Of Domestic Violence
Hardy Caprio
Get to Know: Hardy Caprio
8 Fanfiction Tropes We'll Honestly Never Get Tired Of
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Feeling 'Confident' As He's Announced For Bellator 200 Fight
A First Look At The Charlotte Show Has Dropped And Here’s Everything You Can Expect To See Of Charlotte Crosby’s Real Life
Demi Lovato &amp; Elton John
Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and More Star on Elton John's New Album
aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation

More From Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez 'Suffered From Depression' After Undergoing Kidney Transplant
This Is How Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Dealing With Their Latest Split
The Reason Behind Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez's Latest Split Might Surprise You
Selena Gomez 'Nearly Died' From Kidney Surgery Complications
Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Reportedly 'Taking A Break' From Their Relationship
Selena Gomez Posted A Seriously Cute Birthday Message For Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Attempts to Remember Old Lyrics on Radio 1
It Looks Like Selena Gomez And Her Mum Have Finally Buried The Hatchet
Selena Gomez for Harper&#039;s Bazaar by Alexi Lubomirski
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Recording Her New Album
Selena Gomez at the Billboard music awards
Selena Gomez Says She Will Battle Anxiety And Depression For The Rest Of Her Life
Selena Gomez ‘Never Dated’ Charlie Puth Despite His Claims Of A Short-Lived Romance
From Kylie Jenner to Selena Gomez: Celebs Who Tried To Keep Humungous Secrets

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Confirms She's Leaving Geordie Shore
Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Seamlessly Shut Down Troll Who Claimed Being A Dad Had Made Him 'Boring'
Geordie Shore Fans Left Shocked By Close Up Of Sam Gowland's Chloe Ferry Tattoo
Who Is Zach Tull? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Megan McKenna drinks for Muggy Mike
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Just Proved Her Devotion To Muggy Mike In A Pretty Big Way
We Are All Camila Cabello Posing For The Paparazzi During Airport Security