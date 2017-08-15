Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Talks New Album, Collaborations and Fave Films in Twitter Q&A

The ‘Fetish’ singer has some very exciting collabs coming…

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 12:19

Selena Gomez virtually sat down with her fans for a Twitter Q&A last night and our excitement for her new album is through the roof!

While we’re no closer to an album title or release date, the ‘Revival’ superstar opened up about the inspiration behind the new songs, upcoming collaborations, the epic ‘Bad Liar’ video and so much more.

When asked the reason for the album’s ‘completely new and different sound’, she said “I have to always grow.” Although - no one panic! - she won’t be abandoning her Latin roots, confirming that she has to have Latin influence “on every album!”

Selena has embraced collaborations later in her career - recently working with Gucci Mane on ‘Fetish’ and Kygo for ‘It Ain’t Me’ - because she loves “being able to learn from someone else’s sound and combining it with mine."

“I like feeling like I’m creating a whole new sound each time I collaborate. Kygo’s sound is so unique, I loved being a part of it.”

When asked if there will be any more collaborations on the album, she hopped around the question, saying “I love being able to collaborate [with] different artists and producers so every song is new and different,” she said.

COME ON, GIVE US A NAME! “Can't name anyone yet..”

Anyone? Well, she did name-drop Eminem as her ‘dream collaboration’ so perhaps we should expect something from them this year, considering he’s also releasing a new album before the end of 2017.

One of her favourite songs from the album is a ballad, which she says “is really special to me,” while her favourite ‘Bad Liar’ character to play was “the mom! It was such a twist at the end, I love how it all came together.

And we can all update our Selena Gomez trivia lists with the knowledge that her favourite childhood movies are ‘Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Sixteen Candles’, and her favourite Disney classic is ‘Alice In Wonderland’. Nice taste, Sel!

The 'Hands To Myself' singer recently revealed that her next single is 'upbeat', which not only confirms it's been chosen but hopefully that it's coming soon.

Bring it on!

By Ross McNeilage

WATCH SELENA GOMEZ'S 'BAD LIAR' BELOW

