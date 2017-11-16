Selena Gomez Teases American Music Awards Performance
The 'Fetish' singer is preparing for her first performance in over a year this weekend...
Selena Gomez is gearing up for her first performance in 15 months and she's sounding incredible.
The pop superstar hasn't performed live since her Revival Tour was cancelled in August 2016 but will return to the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards this Sunday.
Performing 'Wolves', her brilliant collaboration with producer Marshmello, she has one of the most anticipated performances of the night.
Tryna distract myself
But then I see your face
Oh wait, that's someone else
Tryna play it coy
Tryna make it disappear
But just like the battle of Troy
There's nothing subtle here
In my room there's a king size space
Bigger than it used to be
If you want you can rent that place
Call me an amenity
Even if it's in my dreams
Ooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind
Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar
I see how your attention builds
It's like looking in a mirror
Your touch like a happy pill
But still all we do is fear
What could possibly happen next?
Can we focus on the love?
Paint my kiss across your chest
Be the art, I'll be the brush
Ooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind
Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar
And oh baby let's make reality, actuality, a reality
Oh baby let's make reality, actuality, a reality
Oh, oh, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar
Selena shared a clip of her rehearsing the song on Instagram, in which her voice sounds stronger - and more emotional - than ever.
"My first performance in over a year.. the AMAs have been a place where I’ve shared some of my most intimate moments," she posted with the video.
Reflecting on the career-defining moments she has had at the awards show, she continued: "Heart wants what it wants, after treatment and now Wolves. This Sunday."
Selena is just one of the mega-stars on the A-list line-up, which also includes pop icons Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and P!nk.
Just this week, Shawn Mendes and Nick Jonas were announced as performers, while Selena's recently rekindled BFF Demi Lovato is on the bill too.
This is going to be a Selena Gomez performance to remember.
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH SELENA GOMEZ AND GUCCI MANE'S 'FETISH' VIDEO BELOW
Baby take it or leave it
But I know you won't leave it
'Cause I know that you need it
Look in the mirror
When I look in the mirror
Baby I see it clearer
Why you wanna be nearer
I'm not surprised
I sympathize, ah
I can't deny
Your appetite, ah
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
Reaching your limit
Say you're reaching your limit
Going over your limit
But I know you can't quit it
Something about me
Got you hooked on my body
Take you over and under and twisted up like origami
I'm not surprised
I sympathize, ah
I can't deny
Your appetite, ah
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
It's Gucci!
The way you walk, the way you talk
I blame you 'cause it's all your fault
You're playin' hard, don't turn me off
You actin' hard, but I know you soft
You my fetish, I'm so with it
All these rumors bein' spreaded
Might as well go 'head and whip it
'Cause they sayin' we already did it
Call on Gucci if you ever need me
I'll be South Beach in the drop top gleamin'
Water diamonds, Aquafina
Just need you in a blue bikini
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love