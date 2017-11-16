Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Teases American Music Awards Performance

The 'Fetish' singer is preparing for her first performance in over a year this weekend...

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 11:30

Selena Gomez is gearing up for her first performance in 15 months and she's sounding incredible.

The pop superstar hasn't performed live since her Revival Tour was cancelled in August 2016 but will return to the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards this Sunday.

Performing 'Wolves', her brilliant collaboration with producer Marshmello, she has one of the most anticipated performances of the night.

View the lyrics
I was walking down the street the other day
Tryna distract myself
But then I see your face
Oh wait, that's someone else
Tryna play it coy
Tryna make it disappear
But just like the battle of Troy
There's nothing subtle here
In my room there's a king size space
Bigger than it used to be
If you want you can rent that place
Call me an amenity
Even if it's in my dreams

Ooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind
Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no

With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar

I see how your attention builds
It's like looking in a mirror
Your touch like a happy pill
But still all we do is fear
What could possibly happen next?
Can we focus on the love?
Paint my kiss across your chest
Be the art, I'll be the brush

Ooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind
Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no

With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar

And oh baby let's make reality, actuality, a reality
Oh baby let's make reality, actuality, a reality

Oh, oh, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no

With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar
Writer(s): Justin Tranter, Selena Gomez, Ian Kirkpatrick, David Byrne, Julia Michaels Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Selena shared a clip of her rehearsing the song on Instagram, in which her voice sounds stronger - and more emotional - than ever.

"My first performance in over a year.. the AMAs have been a place where I’ve shared some of my most intimate moments," she posted with the video.

Reflecting on the career-defining moments she has had at the awards show, she continued: "Heart wants what it wants, after treatment and now Wolves. This Sunday."

[Getty]

Selena is just one of the mega-stars on the A-list line-up, which also includes pop icons Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and P!nk.

Just this week, Shawn Mendes and Nick Jonas were announced as performers, while Selena's recently rekindled BFF Demi Lovato is on the bill too.

This is going to be a Selena Gomez performance to remember.

My first performance in over a year.. the AMAs have been a place where I’ve shared some of my most intimate moments. Heart wants what it wants, after treatment and now Wolves. This Sunday

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH SELENA GOMEZ AND GUCCI MANE'S 'FETISH' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Take it or leave it
Baby take it or leave it
But I know you won't leave it
'Cause I know that you need it
Look in the mirror
When I look in the mirror
Baby I see it clearer
Why you wanna be nearer

I'm not surprised
I sympathize, ah
I can't deny
Your appetite, ah

You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love

Reaching your limit
Say you're reaching your limit
Going over your limit
But I know you can't quit it
Something about me
Got you hooked on my body
Take you over and under and twisted up like origami

I'm not surprised
I sympathize, ah
I can't deny
Your appetite, ah

You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love

It's Gucci!
The way you walk, the way you talk
I blame you 'cause it's all your fault
You're playin' hard, don't turn me off
You actin' hard, but I know you soft
You my fetish, I'm so with it
All these rumors bein' spreaded
Might as well go 'head and whip it
'Cause they sayin' we already did it
Call on Gucci if you ever need me
I'll be South Beach in the drop top gleamin'
Water diamonds, Aquafina
Just need you in a blue bikini

You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
Writer(s): RADRIC DELANTIC DAVIS, Alex Schwartz, Joe Khajadourian, Chloe Angelides, Gino "Farrago" Barletta, Selena Gomez, Brett Mclaughlin, Jonas Jeberg Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Teases American Music Awards Performance

Are Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Trying To Make Their Relationship 'More Private'?

Selena Gomez Reveals That She Is a Cardi B and Camila Cabello Stan

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Performs 'Wolves' and 'It Ain't Me' For The First Time

Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Giving Justin Bieber Another Chance For This Reason

Selena Gomez &amp; Taylor Swift

Have Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Recorded a Song Together?

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Previews Epic ‘Wolves’ Music Video

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Selena Gomez on set of Woody Allen&#039;s untitled film in New York City

Selena Gomez and Marshmello Release Vertical 'Wolves' Video

Justin Bieber Planning To Win Selena Gomez Back After Her Split From The Weeknd?

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is Billboard's Woman of the Year 2017

Justin Bieber Leaves Selena Gomez's Home Wearing Same Hoodie As On Their 'Date' The Day Before

Trending Articles

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

charlotte and bear shock.jpg

Stephen Bear Delays His Autobiography Release Because Of Charlotte Crosby Split

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Is Pregnant

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Rapper Lil Peep performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 8, 2017 in Anaheim, California

Rapper Lil Peep Has Died Aged 21 Of Drug Overdose

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Ferne McCann Breaks Her Silence After Arthur Collins Is Found Guilty Of Acid Attack

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Awkwardly Bails On Her Amsterdam Date As She Can't Stop Thinking About Casey Johnson