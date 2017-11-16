Selena Gomez Teases American Music Awards Performance

Selena Gomez is gearing up for her first performance in 15 months and she's sounding incredible.

The pop superstar hasn't performed live since her Revival Tour was cancelled in August 2016 but will return to the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards this Sunday.

Performing 'Wolves', her brilliant collaboration with producer Marshmello, she has one of the most anticipated performances of the night.

I was walking down the street the other day

Tryna distract myself

But then I see your face

Oh wait, that's someone else

Tryna play it coy

Tryna make it disappear

But just like the battle of Troy

There's nothing subtle here

In my room there's a king size space

Bigger than it used to be

If you want you can rent that place

Call me an amenity

Even if it's in my dreams



Ooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind

Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine



Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no



With my feelings on fire

Guess I'm a bad liar



I see how your attention builds

It's like looking in a mirror

Your touch like a happy pill

But still all we do is fear

What could possibly happen next?

Can we focus on the love?

Paint my kiss across your chest

Be the art, I'll be the brush



Ooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind

Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine



Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no



With my feelings on fire

Guess I'm a bad liar



And oh baby let's make reality, actuality, a reality

Oh baby let's make reality, actuality, a reality



Oh, oh, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no



With my feelings on fire

Writer(s): Justin Tranter, Selena Gomez, Ian Kirkpatrick, David Byrne, Julia Michaels

Selena shared a clip of her rehearsing the song on Instagram, in which her voice sounds stronger - and more emotional - than ever.

"My first performance in over a year.. the AMAs have been a place where I’ve shared some of my most intimate moments," she posted with the video.

Reflecting on the career-defining moments she has had at the awards show, she continued: "Heart wants what it wants, after treatment and now Wolves. This Sunday."

Selena is just one of the mega-stars on the A-list line-up, which also includes pop icons Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and P!nk.

Just this week, Shawn Mendes and Nick Jonas were announced as performers, while Selena's recently rekindled BFF Demi Lovato is on the bill too.

This is going to be a Selena Gomez performance to remember.

Words: Ross McNeilage

