Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Teases That Her New Album Will Be Out Soon

The star opened up about her music on BBC Radio 1 this morning...

Monday, December 11, 2017 - 10:33

Selena Gomez has wowed us all year long with huge collaborations with Kygo and Marshmello ('It Ain't Me', 'Wolves'), and her own smash hit singles ('Bad Liar', 'Fetish'). However, the 'Hands to Myself' star hasn't put out a brand new album since 2015.

That is until now. The 'Love You Like a Love Song' hitmaker just revealed that her new album is coming soon.

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING SELENATORS. A BRAND NEW SELENA GOMEZ RECORD IS ON ITS WAY.

Selena just opened up about her highly anticipated new music on BBC Radio 1 this morning. Speaking to Nick Grimshaw, the 'Good for You' singer said: "“There is an album! I’ve poured my heart into my music. It’s not about charts for me or numbers."

She then added: "It was more about what can I do creatively for my music. It will be out very soon.” OMG!

The thought of us getting a new collection of Selena songs 'very soon' is too much for us to handle.

If that weren't exciting enough though, the 'Same Old Love' songstress also revealed that she's ready to promote the LP.  She said: “I’ll get to be present. I was taking some time off [for my health] but I will be back [doing promo] for this album.” Amazing.

Wait. Does this mean that we'll be getting lots of Selena interviews and performances next year?

We think it does. Fingers crossed 'very soon' means that the album will be out early 2018.

We cannot wait to hear the follow-up to Revival and see Selena promote it. We love her.

Words: Sam Prance

