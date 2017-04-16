Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Has Her Say On A Rumoured Collab With Boyfriend The Weeknd

Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 12:34

Hands up if you and bae spend most of your time together lying in weird positions on the sofa, binge watching Netflix and occasionally moving to get some snacks? Yep, that’s most relationships tbh.

But when you’re a famous couple the expectations instantly become way higher.

Take Selena Gomez and boyfriend The Weeknd, for example. They’ve been constantly quizzed since revealing their relationship about when they’re gonna start making music together, and now Selena has finally had her say on the possibility.

Getty
While chatting on The TJ Show in Boston on Tuesday, Selena was quizzed about whether the rumours that she’s making music with boyfriend The Weeknd are actually trumours.

And we don’t like to be the bearers of bad news here, but her verdict on the idea probably isn’t the one you were hoping for.

Selena didn’t hold back when she answered: “No, no we’re not”. So there goes that dream summer anthem.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Clearly kinda disappointed by her not-so-big reveal, radio host TJ then pushed: "Should we change your answer? You could be like, 'Sure, we're going to work on music ... on our iTunes playlist,' to really mess with people?"

But Selena was still having none of it, sigh. "Probably not,” she replied. “I can’t give those people what they want, I’m sorry. And it’s not true!"

We had visions of a Kylie and Jason moment. The Britney and Justin collab that we always wanted and never got. Maybe even a Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera cover. AND ALL FOR WHAT.

Words by Lucy Wood

Now that you're up to date on all of that, how about a watch of all the latest MTV News? Oooh go on then.

 

Latest News

10 Reality Show Couples Gush About Their Love And It Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals The Teary Way She Found Out About Cara De La Hoyde's Pregnancy

LEGO Dimensions

You're Going To Want These New Lego Dimensions Minifigs

Selena Gomez Has Her Say On A Rumoured Collab With Boyfriend The Weeknd

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Bella And Gigi Hadid's Father Could Go To Jail Over His Crazy New Mansion

Your First Time, As Told By GIFs

Charlotte Crosby Dishes The Details On Her Dream Wedding To Stephen Bear

Is Charlie Puth Moving On From Bella Thorne With Lea Michele?

Mermaid Thighs On Instagram Is The Body Posi Trend We Need For Summer

The Absolute Thirstiest Responses To Darren Criss's Super Naked Selfie

The First Pictures Of The Big Brother 2017 House Have Been Revealed

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Party, Instagram & Chill Like A Beyonce-Level Baller In Anguilla

Chloe Moretz 'Appalled And Angry' About Her New Animated Movie's Body-Shaming Poster

Dwayne Johnson

Let's Go Speed Dating With Dwayne Johnson!

Zac Efron & The Baywatch Cast Reveal The R-RATED Deleted Scenes You WON'T See In Cinemas

This Is Where You Can Spot Literally All Your Fave Reality Stars On Holiday This Summer

Bruno Mars, Future, Migos And More Set To Perform At The 2017 BET Awards

Geordie Shore: Check Out The Sexiest Selfies From The NEW Lads And Lasses Of Series 14

More From Selena Gomez

Celebrity

Selena Gomez Has Her Say On A Rumoured Collab With Boyfriend The Weeknd

Style

Selena Gomez Wears Topshop To Hang Out In The Weeknd's Hometown

Celebrity

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Romance With The Weeknd (And It Is Too Cute)

Celebrity

Selena Gomez Has Teased Some 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Details

Selena Gomez won&#039;t date Niall Horan even though she&#039;s flattered by his crush on her
Celebrity

Selena Gomez Is Flattered By Niall Horan’s Crush But Won’t Ever Date Him

Music

New Music Round-Up: Liam Payne, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello & Much More

Music

5 Of Our Favourite Selena Gomez Singles

Listen: Selena Gomez Releases New Talking Heads-Sampling Single ‘Bad Liar’

Music

Selena Gomez Calls Out A 'Bad Liar' In Possible New Single Tease

Celebrity

Bella Hadid Is Completely Unfazed By The Weeknd Moving On With Selena Gomez

Style

Met Gala 2017: Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Make Their Red Carpet Debut As She Whispers ‘I Love You’ In Front Of Reporters

Celebrity

Has Selena Gomez Slammed Justin Bieber In A New Song Called Bad Girlfriend?

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Rumours That Jemma Lucy Wants Stephen Bear Back

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

TV Shows

Who Is Che McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

Geordie Shore&#039;s Zahida Allen breaks down as she admits she feels &#039;really alone&#039;
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Breaks Down As She Admits She Feels 'Really Alone' After Scotty T Kiss Betrayal - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Love Island's Malin Andersson Isn't Too Happy That Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Forgot Her Name

TV Shows

Who Is Max Morley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star