Selena Gomez Has Her Say On A Rumoured Collab With Boyfriend The Weeknd

Hands up if you and bae spend most of your time together lying in weird positions on the sofa, binge watching Netflix and occasionally moving to get some snacks? Yep, that’s most relationships tbh.

But when you’re a famous couple the expectations instantly become way higher.

Take Selena Gomez and boyfriend The Weeknd, for example. They’ve been constantly quizzed since revealing their relationship about when they’re gonna start making music together, and now Selena has finally had her say on the possibility.

Getty

While chatting on The TJ Show in Boston on Tuesday, Selena was quizzed about whether the rumours that she’s making music with boyfriend The Weeknd are actually trumours.

And we don’t like to be the bearers of bad news here, but her verdict on the idea probably isn’t the one you were hoping for.

Selena didn’t hold back when she answered: “No, no we’re not”. So there goes that dream summer anthem.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Clearly kinda disappointed by her not-so-big reveal, radio host TJ then pushed: "Should we change your answer? You could be like, 'Sure, we're going to work on music ... on our iTunes playlist,' to really mess with people?"

But Selena was still having none of it, sigh. "Probably not,” she replied. “I can’t give those people what they want, I’m sorry. And it’s not true!"

We had visions of a Kylie and Jason moment. The Britney and Justin collab that we always wanted and never got. Maybe even a Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera cover. AND ALL FOR WHAT.

Words by Lucy Wood

