Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez To Perform At The American Music Awards

The 'Bad Liar' singer is the first performer to be announced - will she be joined by Marshmello?

Friday, October 27, 2017 - 16:40

Selena Gomez is back!

After a few months out of the spotlight - a kidney transplant put a sudden stop to her third album campaign this summer - she released a brand new single this week and has announced her first performance of 2017.

The pop superstar is the first performer to be announced for the upcoming American Music Awards, which are taking place on November 19th.

View the lyrics
I was walking down the street the other day
Tryna distract myself
But then I see your face
Oh wait, that's someone else
Tryna play it coy
Tryna make it disappear
But just like the battle of Troy
There's nothing subtle here
In my room there's a king size space
Bigger than it used to be
If you want you can rent that place
Call me an amenity
Even if it's in my dreams

Ooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind
Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no

With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar

I see how your attention builds
It's like looking in a mirror
Your touch like a happy pill
But still all we do is fear
What could possibly happen next?
Can we focus on the love?
Paint my kiss across your chest
Be the art, I'll be the brush

Ooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind
Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no

With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar

And oh baby let's make reality, actuality, a reality
Oh baby let's make reality, actuality, a reality

Oh, oh, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no

With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar
Writer(s): Justin Tranter, Selena Gomez, Ian Kirkpatrick, David Byrne, Julia Michaels Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The AMAs revealed the news on Twitter, announcing that it will be "The world TV premiere of 'Wolves', the aforementioned single that dropped on Wednesday.

'Wolves' is the long-awaited collaboration with Marshmello and already hit number one on U.S. iTunes just hours after being released.

Although it's not the first song she has released this year it'll be the first time she hits the stage to perform since she cancelled her Revival Tour in August 2016.

[Getty]

She recently confirmed that she has two albums' worth of music finished for her third album and it will come much sooner than we expect.

Whether or not 'Bad Liar' and the Gucci Mane-assisted 'Fetish' will still be included is unknown, although we hope to hear 'Bad Liar' performed one day.

How does Selena feel for her first performance in over a year? Well, she "Can't wait."

And neither can we!

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH SELENA GOMEZ'S 'FETISH' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Take it or leave it
Baby take it or leave it
But I know you won't leave it
'Cause I know that you need it
Look in the mirror
When I look in the mirror
Baby I see it clearer
Why you wanna be nearer

I'm not surprised
I sympathize, ah
I can't deny
Your appetite, ah

You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love

Reaching your limit
Say you're reaching your limit
Going over your limit
But I know you can't quit it
Something about me
Got you hooked on my body
Take you over and under and twisted up like origami

I'm not surprised
I sympathize, ah
I can't deny
Your appetite, ah

You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love

It's Gucci!
The way you walk, the way you talk
I blame you 'cause it's all your fault
You're playin' hard, don't turn me off
You actin' hard, but I know you soft
You my fetish, I'm so with it
All these rumors bein' spreaded
Might as well go 'head and whip it
'Cause they sayin' we already did it
Call on Gucci if you ever need me
I'll be South Beach in the drop top gleamin'
Water diamonds, Aquafina
Just need you in a blue bikini

You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
Writer(s): RADRIC DELANTIC DAVIS, Alex Schwartz, Joe Khajadourian, Chloe Angelides, Gino "Farrago" Barletta, Selena Gomez, Brett Mclaughlin, Jonas Jeberg Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

