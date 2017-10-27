Selena Gomez To Perform At The American Music Awards

Selena Gomez is back!

After a few months out of the spotlight - a kidney transplant put a sudden stop to her third album campaign this summer - she released a brand new single this week and has announced her first performance of 2017.

The pop superstar is the first performer to be announced for the upcoming American Music Awards, which are taking place on November 19th.

View the lyrics I was walking down the street the other day

Tryna distract myself

But then I see your face

Oh wait, that's someone else

Tryna play it coy

Tryna make it disappear

But just like the battle of Troy

There's nothing subtle here

In my room there's a king size space

Bigger than it used to be

If you want you can rent that place

Call me an amenity

Even if it's in my dreams



Ooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind

Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine



Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no



With my feelings on fire

Guess I'm a bad liar



I see how your attention builds

It's like looking in a mirror

Your touch like a happy pill

But still all we do is fear

What could possibly happen next?

Can we focus on the love?

Paint my kiss across your chest

Be the art, I'll be the brush



Ooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind

Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine



Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no



With my feelings on fire

Guess I'm a bad liar



And oh baby let's make reality, actuality, a reality

Oh baby let's make reality, actuality, a reality



Oh, oh, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no



With my feelings on fire

Guess I'm a bad liar Writer(s): Justin Tranter, Selena Gomez, Ian Kirkpatrick, David Byrne, Julia Michaels Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The AMAs revealed the news on Twitter, announcing that it will be "The world TV premiere of 'Wolves', the aforementioned single that dropped on Wednesday.

'Wolves' is the long-awaited collaboration with Marshmello and already hit number one on U.S. iTunes just hours after being released.

Although it's not the first song she has released this year it'll be the first time she hits the stage to perform since she cancelled her Revival Tour in August 2016.

[Getty]

She recently confirmed that she has two albums' worth of music finished for her third album and it will come much sooner than we expect.

Whether or not 'Bad Liar' and the Gucci Mane-assisted 'Fetish' will still be included is unknown, although we hope to hear 'Bad Liar' performed one day.

How does Selena feel for her first performance in over a year? Well, she "Can't wait."

And neither can we!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH SELENA GOMEZ'S 'FETISH' VIDEO BELOW