Selena Gomez Wears Topshop To Hang Out In The Weeknd's Hometown

You can always rely on Selena Gomez for some solid fashion inspiration. She always looks effortlessly amazing, and the best part is that she’s a fan of mixing in a few high street brands with her designer wardrobe, too.

Fans bumped into Selena over in Toronto at the weekend (in a car park, for true A list glamour vibes) as she’s been spending some time in boyfriend The Weeknd’s Canadian hometown.

But before we even start on how cute that all is, we need to give a shout out to her super affordable, dreamy denim jacket.

Selena with a fan in Toronto, Ontario earlier today! pic.twitter.com/FUqibdlfpT — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) May 28, 2017

Yes we’ll take one please thanks very much.

Selena was looking like the ultimate example of cool girl chic in a double denim look, styling a dressed down shearling jacket from Topshop with a pair of classic blue jeans.

To break up the denim on denim, she also opted for a simple white turtle neck jumper, buckle belt and some oversized hoop earrings on display thanks to a sleek low ponytail.

[Video]: Selena meeting fans in Toronto, Ontario yesterday! pic.twitter.com/lASTaPF2yR — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) May 28, 2017

We're gonna guess that Selena was hanging out over in Canada to meet the in-laws rather than get to work on any collabs with her boyfriend.

Although it would be couple goals, she recently confirmed that rumours of them writing music together are unfortunately not true. She told The TJ Show: "No, no we're not. It's not true!"

Sigh. Anyway, seeing as Selena’s jacket is on the high street for the pretty reasonable price of £59.00, all we can say is please form an orderly queue in the denim section at Toppers.

Words by Lucy Wood

