Selena Gomez Unveils 'Wolves' Artwork and Lyrics on Social Media

Selena Gomez is back. After releasing her brilliant Kygo collaboration 'It Ain't Me' back in January and wowing us with her solo singles 'Bad Liar' and 'Fetish' earlier in the year, the star took some time away from the spotlight to have a kidney transplant.

Now that she's recovered, Selena is ready to release new music and she's just unveiled the artwork for her new single.

Take it or leave it

Baby take it or leave it

But I know you won't leave it

'Cause I know that you need it

Look in the mirror

When I look in the mirror

Baby I see it clearer

Why you wanna be nearer



I'm not surprised

I sympathize, ah

I can't deny

Your appetite, ah



You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love



Reaching your limit

Say you're reaching your limit

Going over your limit

But I know you can't quit it

Something about me

Got you hooked on my body

Take you over and under and twisted up like origami



I'm not surprised

I sympathize, ah

I can't deny

Your appetite, ah



You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love



It's Gucci!

The way you walk, the way you talk

I blame you 'cause it's all your fault

You're playin' hard, don't turn me off

You actin' hard, but I know you soft

You my fetish, I'm so with it

All these rumors bein' spreaded

Might as well go 'head and whip it

'Cause they sayin' we already did it

Call on Gucci if you ever need me

I'll be South Beach in the drop top gleamin'

Water diamonds, Aquafina

Just need you in a blue bikini



You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love Writer(s): RADRIC DELANTIC DAVIS, Alex Schwartz, Joe Khajadourian, Chloe Angelides, Selena Gomez, Gino "Farrago" Barletta, Brett Mclaughlin, Jonas Jeberg

YES. WE ARE GETTING A NEW SELENA GOMEZ SINGLE TOMORROW AND ITS ARTWORK IS ALREADY OUT.

'Wolves' is a collaboration with 'Silence' hitmaker Marshmello and it looks set to be Selena's next big hit. The 'Good for You' hitmaker took to social media to share some lyrics from the new track and they sound amazing. This could be massive!

"I've been running through the jungle, I've been crying with the wolves..."

Selena looks so stunning on the artwork and that lyric sounds perfect. We are obsessed.

That's not all though. The 'Love You Like a Love Song' singer also amped up excitement for the new single by sharing some cute promo images with Marshmello on Twitter and Instagram and it's safe to say that we're obsessed with the two of them.

If the single is anywhere near as great as these photographs, it is going to be brilliant.

Seriously we want to eat popcorn with Selena and Marshmello.

We cannot wait to hear 'Wolves' when it's released tomorrow.

Words: Sam Prance

