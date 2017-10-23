Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Unveils 'Wolves' Artwork and Lyrics on Social Media

We can't wait to hear the Marshemello collaboration...

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 15:48

Selena Gomez is back. After releasing her brilliant Kygo collaboration 'It Ain't Me' back in January and wowing us with her solo singles 'Bad Liar' and 'Fetish' earlier in the year, the star took some time away from the spotlight to have a kidney transplant.

Now that she's recovered, Selena is ready to release new music and she's just unveiled the artwork for her new single. 

Take it or leave it
Baby take it or leave it
But I know you won't leave it
'Cause I know that you need it
Look in the mirror
When I look in the mirror
Baby I see it clearer
Why you wanna be nearer

I'm not surprised
I sympathize, ah
I can't deny
Your appetite, ah

You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love

Reaching your limit
Say you're reaching your limit
Going over your limit
But I know you can't quit it
Something about me
Got you hooked on my body
Take you over and under and twisted up like origami

I'm not surprised
I sympathize, ah
I can't deny
Your appetite, ah

You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love

It's Gucci!
The way you walk, the way you talk
I blame you 'cause it's all your fault
You're playin' hard, don't turn me off
You actin' hard, but I know you soft
You my fetish, I'm so with it
All these rumors bein' spreaded
Might as well go 'head and whip it
'Cause they sayin' we already did it
Call on Gucci if you ever need me
I'll be South Beach in the drop top gleamin'
Water diamonds, Aquafina
Just need you in a blue bikini

You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
Writer(s): RADRIC DELANTIC DAVIS, Alex Schwartz, Joe Khajadourian, Chloe Angelides, Selena Gomez, Gino "Farrago" Barletta, Brett Mclaughlin, Jonas Jeberg Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES. WE ARE GETTING A NEW SELENA GOMEZ SINGLE TOMORROW AND ITS ARTWORK IS ALREADY OUT.

'Wolves' is a collaboration with 'Silence' hitmaker Marshmello and it looks set to be Selena's next big hit. The 'Good for You' hitmaker took to social media to share some lyrics from the new track and they sound amazing. This could be massive!

"I've been running through the jungle, I've been crying with the wolves..."

I've been running through the jungle, I've been crying with the wolves... 10.25

I've been running through the jungle, I've been crying with the wolves... 10.25

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Selena looks so stunning on the artwork and that lyric sounds perfect. We are obsessed.

That's not all though. The 'Love You Like a Love Song' singer also amped up excitement for the new single by sharing some cute promo images with Marshmello on Twitter and Instagram and it's safe to say that we're obsessed with the two of them.

If the single is anywhere near as great as these photographs, it is going to be brilliant.

Seriously we want to eat popcorn with Selena and Marshmello.

We cannot wait to hear 'Wolves' when it's released tomorrow.

Words: Sam Prance

