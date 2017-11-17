Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Walks On Water In The Stunning 'Wolves' Music Video

Beyoncé and Eminem might not be able to but Miss Gomez can do anything...

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 17:20

It's finally here!

The gorgeous music video for Selena Gomez and Marshmello's divine collaboration 'Wolves' has arrived and we are absolutely mesmerised.

View the lyrics
I was walking down the street the other day
Tryna distract myself
But then I see your face
Oh wait, that's someone else
Tryna play it coy
Tryna make it disappear
But just like the battle of Troy
There's nothing subtle here
In my room there's a king size space
Bigger than it used to be
If you want you can rent that place
Call me an amenity
Even if it's in my dreams

Ooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind
Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no

With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar

I see how your attention builds
It's like looking in a mirror
Your touch like a happy pill
But still all we do is fear
What could possibly happen next?
Can we focus on the love?
Paint my kiss across your chest
Be the art, I'll be the brush

Ooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind
Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no

With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar

And oh baby let's make reality, actuality, a reality
Oh baby let's make reality, actuality, a reality

Oh, oh, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no

With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar
Writer(s): Justin Tranter, Selena Gomez, Ian Kirkpatrick, David Byrne, Julia Michaels Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Gomez looks unsurprisingly stunning in an array of high-fashion looks that she couldn't care less about getting wet, as she writhes around a shower room.

We can't remember our local leisure centre ever looking so glam but Selena looks nothing less than a queen as she stands on a diving board in a floor-length gown contemplating what swim stroke to do once she hits the water.

There's an ominous feeling throughout that she might sink if she falls, however the pop superstar proves us all wrong and glides along the water like only she could.

Apple Music

Although producer Marshmello's face logo makes a quick underwater appearance near the end, Selena is unquestionably the star of this video.

For now the video is only available on Apple Music so if you're not already on there, what are you waiting for?

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH SELENA GOMEZ AND KYGO'S 'IT AIN'T ME' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
I had a dream
We were sipping whiskey neat
Highest floor, The Bowery
Nowhere's high enough
Somewhere along the lines
We stopped seeing eye to eye
You were staying out all night
And I had enough

No, I don't wanna know
Where you been or where you're goin'
But I know I won't be home
And you'll be on your own

Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?
Who's gonna rock you
When the sun won't let you sleep?
Who's waking up to drive you home
When you're drunk and all alone?
Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?

It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me

I had a dream
We were back to seventeen
Summer nights and The Libertines
Never growing up
I'll take with me
The polaroids and the memories
But you know I'm gonna leave
Behind the worst of us

Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?
Who's gonna rock you
When the sun won't let you sleep?
Who's waking up to drive you home
When you're drunk and all alone?
Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?

It ain't me, no no
It ain't me, no no
It ain't me, no no
It ain't me, no no
Who's gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
Writer(s): Selena Gomez, Kyrre Goervell-Dahl, Andrew Watt, ALEXANDRA TAMPOSI, Brian Lee Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

