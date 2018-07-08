Selena Gomez Breaks Her Silence On A Certain Celebrity Engagement

Selena Gomez had some lovely words to say about a recent celebrity engagement that's got everybody talking.

But this particular engagement doesn't involve anyone that goes by the name of Hailey Baldwin or Justin Bieber. Instead, she's weighed in on SNL's Pete Davidson popping the question to Ariana Grande.

Speaking to Clevver News about Hotel Transylvania 3, Selena was asked what Mavis (her animated character) would think of their forthcoming marriage.

While she revealed she had no clue what her character would make of it (because why would her cartoon counterpart care?), she had some thoughts of her own.

"I would say that it's amazing and beautiful," she said.

Of course, it's natural to wonder what Sel makes of her ex, Justin, confirming his engagement to Hailey. But frankly, it's none of our business.

What we do know is Selena was living her best life on a boat right after the news broke, with her mate taking to the 'gram to post the evidence.

Looking like the epitome of chilled, Sel looked carefree in a bikini as blue as the beauts sky behind her.

Selena's got a lot going on rn. Aside from being busy promoting Hotel Transylvania 3, she's just dropped a short horror film with Petra Collins, season three of 13 Reasons Why is a go, AND Rolling Stone just named her track "Back To You" the song of the summer.

To top it off, Sel even teased a top-secret new collab with a female artist in the same Clevver interview.

In other words, she's pretty damn engaged herself.