Selena Gomez Wins An Award From Peta For Her Vegan Rare Beauty Makeup Collection

Selena Gomez has been awarded the Favourite Vegan Makeup Line award at PETA’s 2020 Libby Awards, which celebrate celebrities and brands who are championing animal rights.

Selena’s Rare Beauty collection contains a range of products that are all certified as cruelty-free. The line has also been praised in the past for giving 1% of all sales to help bolster mental health services in underserved communities.

Getty

Selena wasn’t the only celeb to earn a gong, with Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch winning a social media award for her posts about Netflix's Tiger King. She informed her followers that “cubs are ripped away from their mothers at such young ages to be used in this capacity.”

Lily Collins won the Most Pawsitive Quarantine Story award for adopting her dog Redford from an animal shelter, while Lizzo won Favourite Vegan Cooking Videos for her TikTok dishes.

Marta Holmberg, PETA Senior Director of Youth Programs, said in a statement: “These compassionate celebrities didn’t let the pandemic stop them from walking the walk when it comes to kindness to animals.

“PETA is honoring the superstars who are leading by example and proving that helping animals can be as simple as whipping up jackfruit enchiladas or buying a vegan lipstick.”

Instagram/SelenaGomez

Earlier this month, Selena opened up to People about the success of her collection: "I don’t feel like Rare Beauty would have been [possible] three or four years ago. I understand now how it feels to be on the other side, comparing myself or thinking I need to look more like this or more like that to fit in.”

Are you a fan of Selena’s products?