Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Hairstylist Reveals How Fans Can Replicate Her Ice Blonde Hair

The process isn't exactly easy but the results are worth it.

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 12:12

Those images of Selena Gomez rocking icy blonde hair at the AMAs caused even the most cautious of souls to consider how much better life could be after a bleach.

Because there's nothing like stealing a bit of celeb inspiration, Selena's hairstylist has outlined the long, probably quite tedious, but equally incredible process of taking a client's hair from brunette to blonde.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

For anyone concerned that it would take multiple visits to the hairdresssers to even begin to crack this look, hair gurus Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee have pointed out that it can actually be done in one day.

Addressing the trend, Capri wrote: "When your client brings in a picture of #NirvanaBlonde, you pull up this informational Insta 😏 and let them know it took 9 hours, about 300 foils, and 8 bowls of bleach, all with 2 stylist[s] working together simultaneously."

Getty

Of course, the process is about as lengthy as we'd all expect: "It was a nice long patient process of baby fine slices, then going back and opening each foil and reapplying, but done in one sitting," she writes. "Anything is possible in one day, it just takes time, no other clients ha, and patience to maintain the integrity of the hair."

Getty

The number one rule to remember is that the stylist's are working as quickly as they can, and that the client needs to be respectful of their work: "And to all you clients that want this, hopefully this explains the process a bit better so you can now be very patient with your stylist," she writes.

Nine hours, two stylists, and three-hundred foils seems like a small price to pay to look this good. 

 

 

Selena Gomez's Hairstylist Reveals How Fans Can Replicate Her Ice Blonde Hair

