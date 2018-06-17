Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Mum Reveals The Kind Of Guy She Should Date In The Future

Famously not the biggest Jelena shipper the world has ever seen.

Sunday, June 17, 2018 - 10:43

It’s no secret that Mandy Teefey wasn’t exactly Jelena’s number one fan which could be why she's come forward with a few suggestions about the kind of guy Selena Gomez should date in the future.

Now that Justin Bieber has officially been shown the door (sob) the 25-year-old’s mum has several thoughts about the personality traits her daughter should be looking for in a potential partner going forwards.

In an interview with People, the 42-year-old said that her dream son-in-law should have a great “sense of humour,” be a “family oriented” kind of person, and most importantly, be someone "who truly understands the life that she lives.”

While she hasn't thrown any direct shade in Justin’s direction here, an insider recently told TMZ that mum and daughter had a huge falling out when Selena got back with Justin back in 2017. 

Getty

At the time, it was reported that Mandy “got so worked up” when she discovered that the pair were seeing each other again that she actually had to be hospitalized. 

And despite Jelena having more lives than the luckiest cat on the block, a source told People that the pair haven’t spoken since March and are both doing much better without being in each other's lives. 

[Getty]

“Justin has no contact with Selena now. He seems fine with it,” an insider said.

Could this be the end of an era or will Jelena surface all over again in 2019?
 

