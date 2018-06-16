Selena Gomez

Stefano Gabbana Addresses 'Ugly' Selena Gomez Comments

The fashion designer just can't keep his opinions to himself...

Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 12:54

Stefano Gabbana has laughed off the backlash to his mean comments about Selena Gomez.

The fashion designer is notorious for being opinionated and rather rude, and has gotten himself into trouble on Instagram many times before, however we were shocked earlier this week when he proclaimed that Selena is 'ugly'.

In case you missed it, on Tuesday he commented on a style account's picture showing the 'Hands to Myself' singer wearing red gowns and said "she's so ugly!!!" in Italian.

Watch the Selena Gomez edition of MTV Uncovered...

Fans immediately came to Selena's defense, calling the designer out for cyberbullying and being unnecessarily disrespectful and rude.

He has finally responded to the comments but sadly there's nothing good to offer. Instead of reflecting on his comment or the negativity he released to the world, he chose to make a joke of it. Seriously.

Now, he has reportedly posted screenshots of his original comment with the caption “MY NAME IS SELENA!!! #saysorrytome. 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Selenators have brought back the #boycottdolceandgabbana hashtag since seeing his initial comment, and this will only encourage them more.

It's unclear what his problem is with the superstar or why he feels it's necessary to bring someone down for their body, although we hope that she isn't taking it to heart as she has a lot of support out there.

Even old pal Miley Cyrus had something to say about it, commenting on a picture of them together saying: “Well what that d**k head said (if it’s true) is f**king false and total bull s**t. She’s fine as f**k."

Preach, Miles!

