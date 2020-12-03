The Inside Scoop On Rumours Selena Gomez Is Dating NBA Player Jimmy Butler

Selena Gomez has reportedly gone on a few dates with basketball player Jimmy Butler but has no plans to “settle down” with anyone just yet.

An insider opened up about the potential romance to E! News, saying the pair have “hung out a few times” in New York City: “Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time.”

Getty

Jimmy is a 31-year-old NBA player who currently plays small forward and shooting guard for Miami Heat.

The source said of their connection: “It’s very casual and she’s open to seeing where things go."

The same insider claimed that Selena has recently been more interested in dating: “Her friends want to set her up all the time but she has loved being single."

Getty

She’s also said to be prioritising her health amid the ongoing pandemic: “Selena has been very careful with her health this year and has barely left her quarantine bubble.

“She’s been extremely busy working from home on her new beauty line and is very proud to have launched that during a pandemic. She’s been enjoying cooking at home and only seeing a select few friends and family members regularly.”

Instagram/SelenaGomez

In September, Selena revealed to YouTuber NikkieTutorials that she isn't looking for love: “It’s just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though.’ Guys are a lot of work."

Do you think these two make a good match?