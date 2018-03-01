Selena Gomez

The Reason Behind Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez's Latest Split Might Surprise You

It's nothing to do with mum Mandy Teefy.

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 09:28

Everyone has their theories about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's decision to go on another break, but it turns out the real reason behind their split is actually really simple. 

For anyone who spent the past few months sleeping under a rock, Jelena restored everyone's faith in true love when they reunited just months after Sel underwent a life-threatening kidney transplant. 

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who went back to their ex...

While the duo had only just made things Instagram official, reports surfaced over the past week claiming that the couple have called time on their romance to work through some personal issues. 

March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Insisting that this has nothing to do with mum Mandy Teefy (who isn't exactly the hugest Belieber the world has ever seen) an insider told People magazine: "They're not on a break because of her relationship with her mum. 

"They have their own issues and are always on and off. She wouldn't base her relationship off of what her mum thinks."

Copyright [Getty]

On the plus side, it sounds like there's a good chance Jelena will live to fight another day, with the source adding: "They've been having disagreements, but it wouldn't be surprising if they're back together in a week."

As for Selena's relationship with her mother, the pair are apparently back in contact with each other and are attempting to work through some of their own problems.

Getty

Still, how long before another grainy picture of Jelena on a bike date hits the web? 

Predictions over to @MTVUK, please and thanks. 

