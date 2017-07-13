Selena Gomez

We've Got a Fetish for Selena Gomez's New Single - Listen Here

The 'Bad Liar' singer releases the second single from her new project...

Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 11:14

Selena Gomez has released 'Fetish' and we are obsessed with it.

[Getty]

Yes. The 'Good for You' hitmaker has finally stopped teasing us and given our hearts what they want. 'Fetish' is now available to stream and purchase on all music platforms. The 'Same Old Love' singer uploaded the song onto YouTube this morning.

The YouTube audio features a close up of Selena's lips mouthing the song's lyrics.

Listen to the future hit and watch its audio clip below.

Selena Gomez - Fetish (Audio) ft. Gucci Mane

The sulty new single features 'Down' rapper Gucci Mane and is already climbing iTunes charts worldwide.

The Revival star first announced 'Fetish' in a short clip at the end of the 'Bad Liar' video last month. She then began teasing the single's artwork and one of its visuals all over her social media pages. Like 'Bad Liar' it appears that that the song will have not one but TWO music videos: a Petra Collins directed Spotify exclusive and its own separate feature. This is so exciting!

You can watch the stunning Spotify short: here.

FETISH, ft. @Laflare1017 out now. Link in bio.

FETISH, ft. @Laflare1017 out now. Link in bio.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

'Fetish' is a marked contrast from its predecessor. While 'Bad Liar' sees Selena obsessing over someone, 'Fetish' sees somone obsessing over Selena. "You got a fetish for my love" whispers the Instagram queen. Not only that but Selena sympathises with them for wanting her: "Look in the mirror / When I look in the mirror / Baby I see it clearer / Why you wanna be nearer".

And perhaps best of all "If I were you, I'd do me too".

Preach that self love!

[Getty]

The new single comes out just two months after Selena gave us 'Bad Liar'. What a generous queen.

We can't wait to see what else Selena has up her sleeve!

