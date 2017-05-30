Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity

Having sex for the first time is a big deal, no matter who you are. Just take these now-famous celeb types, who have opened up about losing their ol’ V-cards by doing the horizontal fandango...

Harry Styles

Khloe Kardashian

"The first time I had sex, I was scared I got the girl pregnant, and that was despite the fact we were safe. Luckily, we were fine,” Harry told OK! Magazine way back in 2012 (aka the glory days). “I would never risk not wearing a condom, it’s too much of a risk. If you’re not ready for a child, then don’t risk it."

Daniel Radcliffe

"It's not funny to lose your virginity! It's weird and you're scared, and it hurts and you don't know what will happen,” Khloe revealed on her app. “I was 15, and he was an older guy who wasn't a virgin. I don't really remember it hurting, but I do remember that I just wanted to get it over with. You definitely don't have an orgasm your first time. I didn't for the first few years. I didn't even know what the feeling was until I had one; I just liked the intimacy part. When it happened, I was like, 'Ohhhhh, that's what that is!!!'"

"I'm one of the few people who seem to have had a really good first time … It was with somebody I'd gotten to know well,” Danny boy told ELLE in 2014. “I'm happy to say I've had a lot better sex since then, but it wasn't as horrendously embarrassing as a lot of other people's were — like my friend who got drunk and did it with a stranger under a bridge."

Kim Kardashian

Ansel Elgort

"When I did want to have sex the first time I was almost 15. I was like, 'I think I'm going to, or I want to,' and my mom was like, 'OK, so this is what we're going to do, we're going to put you on birth control,' and she was, like, really open and honest with me," Kim, like, told Oprah. Like, awesome.

Shia LaBeouf

"I was 14. I had no clue what I was doing, and neither did the girl. I didn't even make the lighting good. That'd be one thing I'd do differently. It was, like, fluorescent, bright bedroom light, like, over the covers."

Megan Fox

"For some reason, I was trying to portray myself as a man who had [had sex] many times in the past. I didn't tell the girl I was a virgin. I was all, 'Don't worry, babe. I'm gonna handle it tonight.' And meanwhile I was shaking in my boots,” Shia recalled. “I remember putting a pillow underneath her because I had seen that in a porn movie. It put her at a weird angle, where I couldn't get in correctly. I'm not extremely well-endowed...and clearly this wasn't the move."

Ed Sheeran

"I've had plenty of awkward sex, but that first time was not awkward. I was in love with him, and it was nice."

Ed told ELLE his first time was "a benchmark in my life, but it wasn’t the best thing I’ve ever done."

Kevin Jonas

"To be honest about it, sex was not worth the wait," Kevin Jonas told the Huffington post, literally days after his marriage. "After we did it, I was kind of like, that's it?"

Lena Dunham

Fergie

Lena revealed that her first time was.. pretty memorable in an interview with Rookie in 2012: "[My best friend] Audrey headed back to my room hopeful for a sleepover. She was sobbing, and disoriented, and also pretty sure I was alone finishing the cheese, so she flung my door open without knocking. There she found [the guy I was losing my virginity to] Jonah on top of me doing what grownups do. She understood the magnitude of the occasion and through her tears shouted, 'Mazel tov!' I didn't tell him I was a virgin, just that I hadn't done it 'that much.' It hurt a little more than I'd expected but in a different way, and he was nervous too and he never came. Afterwards we lay there and talked, and I could tell he was a really nice person. I commended myself for making a healthy, albeit hasty, partner choice. I really couldn't wait to tell my mom."

Kit Harrington

"I've always been a very sexual person," Fergie said in an interview with US Weekly. "I've always had to hold myself back. I lost my virginity at 18. But that took a lot of willpower."

"It was a typical sort of teenage thing, at a party. I was probably too young…I think the girl and I just kind of wanted to,” said Kit. “You either hold on and do it right, or you're young and decide to get the monkey off your back."

Joe Jonas

Lady Gaga

"I lost my virginity to this girl named Ashley. You can probably just Google it. It's pretty easy to figure out. I dated a girl named Ashley, so just Google it to figure out which Ashley that is, “Joe told the world in his Reddit AMA. “It's quite the great story because I didn't have any condoms, so I went to our drummer Jack's room, who was my roommate at the time, and I demolished his room looking for them. Found them underneath his underwear drawer. When he came home, he thought somebody broke into his room because his whole room was demolished because I was in dire need. Needed to happen then and now. Safety first, kids."

Speaking about first times in general, Lady G said: "As a woman, you don't even enjoy it until your mid-20s. When you are 17, you don't know how to operate what's going on down there, so don't even try. I think kids have sex way too young.”

