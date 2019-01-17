Sex

From Miley Cyrus To Cameron Diaz: 11 Celebrities Who Overshared About Their Sex Lives

Some of these stories are absolutely wild

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 12:20


Celebrities. One second they’re determined to keep their private life under wraps and the next they’re going into extreme detail about what really goes down beneath their sheets.

Miley Cyrus, Angelina Jolie, and even The Rock have all shared an insight into their sex lives over the years, and let’s face it, we’re all far too nosy to actually look away from their confessions.

Angelina Jolie

Recalling an intense sexual encounter from her teenage years, Angie told OK! Magazine that she cut her partner with a knife in an attempt to feel closer to him. "He cut me back," she added. "We had an exchange of something and we were covered in blood, my heart was racing.”

Getty

Scarlett Johannson

Going into detail about her favourite location to do the deed in, Scarlett told Playboy: “I love sex in a car. If I were in a really raunchy frame of mind wanting something crazy and kinky, the back seat it would be.”

Fair enough.  

Getty

Cameron Diaz

In an interview with Playboy, Cameron admitted that she enjoys the power play dynamics of sex and said that she's “primal on an animalistic level, kind of like, ‘Bonk me over the head, throw me over your shoulder. You man, me woman.’”

Getty

Armie Hammer

During an interview with Elle, Armie got candid about a terrifying incident with his ex-girlfriend: “She was like, ‘True love leaves scars. You don’t have any,” he said. “And then she tried to stab me with a butcher knife. Of course I promptly broke up with her…Seven months later.”

Crikey.

Getty

Zoe Saldana

In a 2013 episode of The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet, Zoe got real about her newly discovered favourite sex position: “I have to say, for a long time I was a bit lazy so I didn’t like to be on top, but [now] I’m really digging it.”

Getty

The Rock

After DJ Khaled claimed he’d never go down on his wife, Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to announce: “Ahem.. *clears throat* as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances. This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread."

Getty

Anna Faris

In a section from her 2017 memoir, Anna revealed that she went through a “crazy masturbation phase” during her college years but has since found it much more difficult to get “intimate” with herself on the same level. Practice makes perfect? 

Getty

Eva Longoria

Sharing the secret to a better climax, Eva told Cosmopolitan: “Get a Brazilian wax. It makes sex better, orgasmwise. It’s like the difference between this [pats her arm lightly] and this [rubs her arm] I swear by it. Every woman should try a Brazilian wax once. And then the sex they have afterward will make them keep coming back!”

Getty

Rihanna

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ri-Ri teased what she likes in the bedroom: “I like to take charge, but I love to be submissive. You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge of your shit. It’s about taking a break from being the decision-maker, the one in complete control.”

Getty

Jack Black

During a conversation with Playboy, Jack confessed to having a “bit of a foot fetish" and said that he often finds himself "staring" at feet. "I like a heel. If she’s wearing clogs, that does something for me. Flip- flops. Sandals. Bare feet are the best.” 

Getty

Miley Cyrus

Back in 2015, Miley told Paper Magazine that there’s nothing wrong with being sexually liberated: “[I’m] literally open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn't involve an animal and everyone is of age. Everything that's legal, I'm down with."

Getty

Well, that was educational. Here's hoping these celebs are having equally wild sexcapades in 2019. 

 

