Quiz: Is It A Beauty Implement Or A Sex Toy?
Harder than you'd think. No pun intended.
Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 12:13
Guys and girls take the most awkward sexy would you rather quiz...
Think you know your vibrator from your face cleansing brush? Really? Well it's time to put your money where your, errr... mouth is, and take this quiz to find out.
Don't worry though - as long as you don't get them mixed up in real life, you're ok.
- Words by Lizzie Cox.
Latest News
Why Single AF Should Be Your New Obsession
Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Admits 'Being A Mum To Marliya Is Really Easy' - EXCLUSIVE
This 8 Mins Of New Spider-Man PS4 Gameplay Looks Nothing Like Spider-Man Homecoming
Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up
The Most WTF Moments Of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Relationship To Break Up
Marnie Simpson Went On A Terrible Single AF Date With This Ex On The Beach Star
Quiz: Is It A Beauty Implement Or A Sex Toy?
Harry Styles Speaks Actual Words In These Two New Dunkirk Trailers
Charlotte Crosby Learnt A Graphic Lesson About Not Inviting Drunk Strangers To Her House
17 Things You'll Only Know If You're A Twin
Influential Women Who Have Spoken Out About Getting An Abortion
Sophie Turner Reveals The Downside Of Dating Joe Jonas
A University Is Offering Scholarships To Overwatch Players
5 Kissing Milestones Every Couple Should Celebrate
Lauren Conrad And Husband William Tell Welcome Baby Boy
This Bella Hadid Approved Dyeing Hack To Turn Brunette Hair Blonde Using Glitter Is Everything
Selena Gomez Just Sang A Miley Cyrus Song
Casey Johnson Necks On With Another Single AF Date Following Marnie Simpson Block Drama
Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Breaks Down As She Opens Up To Marty McKenna In Emosh Heart-To-Heart
Why We Need To Talk About Bi-Erasure
More From Sex
Quiz: Is It A Beauty Implement Or A Sex Toy?
Influential Women Who Have Spoken Out About Getting An Abortion
5 Kissing Milestones Every Couple Should Celebrate
Life
Sex Robots Are Gonna Change The Future Of Sex - Here's How
Why Superdrug Are Now Selling The Morning After Pill For Half The Usual Price
Life
10 Things You Should Know About Losing Your Virginity
Celebrity
Kendall Jenner And Cara Delevingne Bounce On Giant Inflatable Boobs At The Museum Of Sex
Life
Your First Time, As Told By GIFs
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Life
What Can Masturbation Do To Your Mental Health?
Sophie Kasaei Spills All About The First Time She Had Sex
How Well Do You Know Your Way Around Your Uterus?
Trending Articles
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’
Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence
Gaz Beadle Outdoes Himself After Comparing Marnie Simpson To Sonia From Eastenders
Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Bumped Into Zac Efron And Geordie Shore's Marty McKenna Is Beyond Jealous
Jeremy McConnell Confirms Stephanie Davis Is Pregnant With Their Second Child
Marnie Simpson Blocks Casey Johnson After Single AF Drama: 'I Don't Want To Be Involved With Anyone Like That'
Sean Pratt's To-Do List Gets Graphic About His Sex Life With Zahida Allen
Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Reckons THIS Is The Real Reason Why Aaron Chalmers Stuck Up For ZaraLena Jackson In Series Six – EXCLUSIVE
Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Breaks Down As She Opens Up To Marty McKenna In Emosh Heart-To-Heart
Celebrity