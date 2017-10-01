Sex

Say Hello To Tindstagramming, A Whole New Reason To Stay Single Forever

Other than dating being literally terrifying at the best of times, a new term called Tindstagramming might just be the thing that has you swearing off love, life, and romance for all eternity.

Let's dial things back for a second. Anyone who has ever taken their heart into their hands and set up a Tinder profile will know that it can now be hooked up to their Instagram profiles.

It's a pretty thrifty feature that makes the whole swiping task a lot easier and means you can get a feel for someone a lot better and a lot more quickly than usual.

But, a certain group of people out there have been using this feature to slide into the DMs of people who are very much not interested. And it's got to stop. 

So much so, that Select All have coined the term Tindstagramming to describe guys who, according to journalist Paris Martineau, "don't trust in a woman's ability to say no and mean it." 

Describing the first time someone she turned down on Tinder tried to reach out via Instagram, she said: 

“I didn’t think this actually happened — that people honest to god thought DM-sliding from Tinder was gonna be the way to, what, get laid? Fall in love? I don’t know what they’re looking for, but it’s not coming from me.”

Of course, one way you can eliminate the chances of once-suitors sliding into your DMs is to simply not link your Instagram account to your dating profile. 

Even so, if someone says no on Tinder, hounding them on every other social-media profile going is a) hugely weird and b) 100% likely to fail. Just a little heads up.

 

 

 

