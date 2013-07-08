Sex

The Weird Celebrity Branded Condoms You Never Knew Existed

They are all about protecting your sexual health.

Friday, December 1, 2017 - 15:01

While your favourite popstar might be yet to fall in love with you, you can at least keep a piece of them with you next time you get busy.

Ok, we're aware that sounds creepy AF but as it turns out, there's actually a whole load of celebrity condoms on the market, just in case you want their endorsement of your sexual health.

How well do people know their way around a dick? Let's find out...

Some are official while others are definitely unofficially branded, but they are all equally enjoyable. Here's a few celeb love gloves actually on sale. 

Daft Punk

Wanna Get Lucky? The these Daft Punk babies don't seem to have ever been released publicly, but a snap of a box circulated by Diplo made us think they seem like the best branded merch of all time. 

Thank god I had those daft punk condoms last night

Thank god I had those daft punk condoms last night

A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on

JLS

JLS created these in partnership with Durex and they were not only extra safe but extra lubricated. What a treat.

Lady Gaga

Gaga helped out promoting a line of condoms designed by Moschino's Jeremy Scott. Not only were they fabulously designed (we're talking pink, orange and leopard print) but they come sheer, ribbed and studded for extra pleasure. Definitely no Bad Romance when you've got a handful of these in your bag. 

One Direction

These highly unofficial 1D inspired condoms are multi-coloured and play on potentially the worst pun of all time: One Erection. Groan - and not in a good way.

Mischa Barton

We're under good authority that there are indeed (unofficial) Marissa Cooper condoms out there, although to be quite honest they could be candy pencils for all we know as the packaging is in Chinese. 

Commemorative Royal Wedding Condoms

It makes sense to give your crown jewels the adequate protection they deserve, because condoms are literally the only thing that'll protect you from STIs. Apart from not having sex that is - that also works. 

Ke$ha

Sadly these don't come with Ke$ha's face on the actual rubber, but do involve her pulling a great expression on the wrapper. 

Enrique Iglesias

We're not convinced this ever happened but Enrique has dudes with small peens' backs (and their sexual health, too) and once said: "The next product I'm going to put my name on is extra-small condoms. I can never find extra-small condoms and I know it's really embarrassing for people."

What a time to be alive.

There's no celeb dental dams we could find just yet, but watch this space, we suppose.

