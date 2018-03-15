Sex

These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation

Daniel Radcliffe, Anna Kendrick, Miley Cyrus and more fans.

Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 12:34

Wanking, tossing off, flicking the bean - whatever you call it, around 95% of men and 89% of women admit to masturbating and yet, for some reason, it’s still a taboo subject when it comes to actually talking about it.

Masturbation is totally natural, normal, safe and let’s be honest, just great. You can’t go blind, it won’t stunt your growth and you won’t get hairy palms. There is absolutely nothing wrong with knocking one out every now and then. In fact, it can actually help you relax and even improve your sex life because, the better you know your own body, the better you can know how to enjoy sex. Basically, yay masturbation!

With that in mind, it’s high time it became a bit more acceptable to talk about something that we pretty much all do, a lot, so we’ve rounded up a few celebs who aren’t afraid to talk about a little bit of self-love to get the conversation going:

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus - Adore You

Obvs Miley is top of this list. Whether it’s masturbating via FaceTime for her Interview Magazine cover shoot, in her Adore You video (it’s no secret what’s going on there…) or all over her Insta, Miley is never afraid to get very open about masturbation, and that’s just one of the many reasons we love her.

Shailene Woodley

Getty

Sex-positive actor Shailene has some pretty wise words to share about the value of knowing your body and speaking to Porter, encourages women in particular to get to know their bodies: "As a young woman you don’t learn how to pleasure yourself, you don’t learn what an orgasm should be, you don’t learn that you should have feelings of satisfaction. 

"I’ve always had a dream of making a book called There’s No Right Way to Masturbate," she added. Can't wait to read it tbh. 

Emma Watson

Getty

As a feminist, Emma is all about encouraging women and men to think about female pleasure and in a talk last year with Gloria Steinem, revealed that she's a big fan of OMGYES.com - a website that's all about teaching people about women's sexual pleasure through videos and instructional tutorials. 

"It's based on research, which is a complete study on female sexuality," Emma said. "It's a pretty cool website. I wish it had been around longer. Definitely check it out. It's an expensive subscription, but worth it."

Anna Kendrick

THIS tweet has us in stiches and, yep she probably didn’t actually do this - but we love it all the same.

Taylor Momsen

The singer is an oracle of wise words when it comes to breaking down the taboos around masturbation and female pleasure. Chatting to The Guardian, Taylor said: "I'm a promoter of masturbation. Don't sleep around—learn yourself first!

"Guys do, but girls don't. And that's why girls have so many bad experiences. But you can know your body, know yourself, know what feels good. You don't have to give yourself away just to have sexual relevance. Because I don't think sex is something people should be afraid of. It's part of human nature, so I don't think it should be so shameful—particularly for girls and young girls."

HELL YES, Little J. 

Gina Rodriguez

Getty

The Jane the Virgin actress can be relied upon to keep it pretty real when chatting about masturbation and in a recent interview with Bust, said: "In all honesty, I used to feel guilty for masturbating. Oh my God, this extreme guilt! And that lasted way too long. Or maybe I masturbated too much!"

But now she has a healthier mindset about solo sex thanks to a few realisations that wanking isn't that much of a biggie: "It’s okay to look back in retrospect and be like, it wasn't good that I felt bad about touching myself," she said.

 

Aubrey Plaza

Speaking to Conan about that scene in The To Do List, Aubrey Plaza confessed that things may have been a bit more real than you’d expect. She says she was expecting a simple shot where her hand moves down out of screen but found out that this wasn’t the case. “I asked the director what should I do and she said, 'masturbate, like it says in the script.’” Fair enough.

James Franco

Is anyone really surprised that James Franco doesn’t mind talking about masturbation? Pretty much one of the most open guys around, James confessed that: “I'm in hotels a lot for a lot of my life. And I don't mind it because I have a lot of stuff to do on my own. I have a lot of reading to do for school or whatever.... You asked! So, when I'm alone, I do masturbate a lot.” Gotta kill the time somehow!

Eva Longoria

Eva is a massive advocate for masturbation, so much so that she even buys her friends vibrators for their birthday. Speaking to Contact she said: “I was working on a movie and knew I'd be there for a month, so I used my per diem to buy a vibrator. I didn't begin enjoying sex until I started masturbating...It's a shame I didn't discover it sooner...Everybody should [masturbate].” Preacccccch.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Speaking of vibrator gifts; Maggie has taken talking about masturbation one step further and actually starred in Hysteria, a film about how the vibrator was first invented to cure women of “hysteria”. By the time the film was finished Maggie said she’d been sent so many vibrators that she had to starting giving them out to her friends.

Daniel Radcliffe

John Sciulli/Getty

When talking to Playboy, Daniel found himself discussing what it was like growing up on the set of Harry Potter, and if there’s one thing we all discover when growing up, its masturbation. Daniel said that, of course, he did discover masturbation around the time they were filming but that he never did it on set, “I wasn't going, ‘When is Alan Rickman [Professor Snape] going to nail this scene so I can run back to my trailer?’” he said. Sureeeee.

So there you have it. A big shout out to these super open celebs who aren’t afraid to talk about something that we really should feel more conformable talking about, so let’s all take a leaf out of this lot’s books and start opening up. Later though, we’re off to ummm, have some alone time now.

Celebs Who Aren't Afraid To Talk (Very) Openly About Their Sex Lives

  • Chrissy Teigen dished the dirt on her mile high sexcapades with husband John Legend: “We were flying commercial first-class. We were under a blanket. We weren't even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that."
    1 of 21
  • Riri loves some boudoir bondage: "I like to be spanked. Being tied up is fun. I like to keep it spontaneous. Sometimes whips and chains can be overly planned – you gotta stop, get the whip from the drawer downstairs. I'd rather have him use his hands."
    2 of 21
  • For Miranda Kerr, there are fitness benefits to getting down and dirty. "The more sex I have, the more defined my arms and stomach get.”, “I always ask for a critique on my performance. I always want to better myself in every way."
    3 of 21
  • "I have never not had safe sex, I have always asked a guy to be tested and to use protection, which was always my rule. Otherwise you’re playing Russian Roulette."
    4 of 21
  • Olivia Wilde really painted a graphic picture when she confessed that she and husband Jason Sudeikis "have sex like Kenyan marathon runners." Go team.
    5 of 21
  • Amy Schumer is typically self-deprecating when she's talking about gettin' busy: "When it comes to sex, I lay there like I'm going to get a CAT scan so I'm not pleasing anyone."
    6 of 21
  • Cara Delevingne shared her experience of public nookie, telling LOVE Magazine, "I've had sex in planes a lot…But I've always been caught. It's super-hard not to get caught.”
    Copyright [Getty Images}
    7 of 21
  • ScarJo loves "sex in a car...If I were in a really raunchy frame of mind wanting something crazy and kinky, the back seat would be it."
    8 of 21
  • Sometimes you don't need a buddy. Eva Longoria said she "didn’t begin enjoying sex until I started masturbating. Before that, I really wasn’t sexual. I bought my first vibrator three years ago. It’s a shame I didn’t discover it sooner."
    9 of 21
  • She isn’t nicknamed Xtina for nothing. Miss Aguilera has said that she loves “experimenting with my sexuality. I want to try out as much as possible. It would be wrong of me to hide this side of my personality.”
    10 of 21
  • NPH said what we were all thinking when he explained that ”no one likes an awkward lay. You want to lay someone who wants to lay you; you want to say who you like and get to lay that person. That's good sex.”
    11 of 21
  • Heidi Klum explained that, "If you're wild and crazy, bring it on so the other person is well aware that you have little devil horns that come out every once in a while. It’s good to make an effort to dress up sometimes, to do things outside of the norm."
    12 of 21
  • George Clooney on his first orgasm: "climbing a rope when I was 6 or 7 years old. I mean, nothing came out, but all the other elements were there. I remember getting to the top of the rope, hanging off the rope, and going, 'Oh my God, this feels great!"
    13 of 21
  • Cameron Diaz credits a healthy sex life for her literal agelessness. “I guess it's exercise, healthy diet, lots of water, lots of laughter, lots of sex — yes, sex, we need that as human beings. It's healthy, it's natural, it's what we are here to do."
    14 of 21
  • "[Pregnancy is] great for the sex life. It just makes you a lot more creative, so you have fun." So says Angelina Jolie. Mums can have fun too, y’know.
    15 of 21
  • RDJ has admitted he "was a compulsive, serial masturbator." He went on: "But it was the best thing I could have been. I utilized that organ and rode it for everything it was worth." Cool.
    16 of 21
  • Actor Armie Hammer admitted that he “used to like to be a dominant lover. I liked the grabbing of the neck and the hair and all that. But then you get married and your sexual appetites change. And I mean that for the better.”
    17 of 21
  • Legendary hottie Carmen Electra is all about getting raunchy. "I love going to different sex shops.. and collecting the coolest handcuffs and naughtiest lingerie."
    18 of 21
  • Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted that “In a limo, on the way to the Academy Awards, Will started looking at me in this way that drives me wild. We started kissing passionately, and the next thing I knew, well, let's just say we missed the red carpet."
    19 of 21
  • “I do have a bit of a foot fetish, yes. I find myself staring at feet. I like a heel. If she’s wearing clogs, that does something for me. Flip-flops. Sandals. Bare feet are the best." All the details from Jack Black, there.
    20 of 21
  • Some celebs aren't so open, however. Remember this one? "Exes can be mad but just know I never let them play with my ass…I don’t do that…I stay away from that area all together"
    21 of 21

Latest News

Rihanna responds to Snapchat&#039;s apology
Rihanna Slams Snapchat For Chris Brown Advert Making 'Joke' Of Domestic Violence
Hardy Caprio
Get to Know: Hardy Caprio
8 Fanfiction Tropes We'll Honestly Never Get Tired Of
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Feeling 'Confident' As He's Announced For Bellator 200 Fight
A First Look At The Charlotte Show Has Dropped And Here’s Everything You Can Expect To See Of Charlotte Crosby’s Real Life
Demi Lovato &amp; Elton John
Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and More Star on Elton John's New Album
aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation
Rose Brown Hair Is The Latest Colouring Trend That Works For Brunettes
GIFs about slut shaming
What You Need To Know About Slut-Shaming With Moxie Author Jennifer Mathieu
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Seamlessly Shut Down Troll Who Claimed Being A Dad Had Made Him 'Boring'
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter and Jonas Blue Unveil Snippet of ‘Alien’
This Is How Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Dealing With Their Latest Split
What Is Period Poverty And Why Should I Give AF?
LOL GIFs about periods
15 Things You’ve Secretly Done On Your Period
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Defends Herself Following Scarlett Moffatt's Fitness DVD Backlash
We Are All Camila Cabello Posing For The Paparazzi During Airport Security
G-Eazy
G-Eazy and Charlie Puth Release Epic ‘Sober’ Music Video
Love Island&#039;s Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood have explosive row
Love Island's Chris Hughes Brands Ex Olivia Attwood A 'F**king A**hole'
Could Taylor Swift And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Be Heading Down The Aisle?
Karen Harding - Promo Pic
Premiere | Make Your Day Great With Karen Harding & Tom Ferry’s ‘Runaway’

More From Sex

aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation
What 15 Of The Most Common Sex Dreams ACTUALLY Mean
11 Things That Take Longer Than Asking For Consent
What Happened When Twitter Questioned The Meaning Of Consent
Contraceptive App Faces Complaints After Allegedly Causing 37 Unwanted Pregnancies
A Basic Guide To Sexual Harassment
Sexual Harassment: Here's What's Not Ok
Life
These Social Media Sex Ed Gals Will Change How You Think About STIs
Life
Contraception 101
STIs: What Can I Catch And How?
The Weird Celebrity Branded Condoms You Never Knew Existed
Weird And Wacky Things You Never Ever Knew About Condoms

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Confirms She's Leaving Geordie Shore
Who Is Zach Tull? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Megan McKenna drinks for Muggy Mike
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Just Proved Her Devotion To Muggy Mike In A Pretty Big Way
aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Seamlessly Shut Down Troll Who Claimed Being A Dad Had Made Him 'Boring'
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Defends Herself Following Scarlett Moffatt's Fitness DVD Backlash
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE