This Dating App Pairs You Up With A Celebrity Doppelganger And It's Wild

Ever wondered what it would actually be like to wake up to Liam Hemsworth's abs in the morning? Well wonder no more (or still do) because a dating app is ready to pair you up with the movie star, politician or even high-school sweetheart of your wildest dreams.

Badoo Lookalikes uses facial recognition technology to identify characteristics shared by some of the world's most desirable people, with the app's 350 million users now having the opportunity to hunt their down their very own - hopefully ideally situated, and hopefully equally charismatic - Idris Elba.

Of the people who've used the function so far, Twilight dreamboat Robert Pattison is leading the way as the UK's most searched for celebrity, with Cara Delevingne and Fearne Cotton ranking second and third in what makes up the rest of the all-female Top 10. Hoorah.

When it comes to global stats, Kim Kardashian is unsurprisingly the most in-demand female celeb on the site, with the real shock being that a whole heap of people are searching for combovers and self-tanning in their ideal men. That's right, Donald Trump himself has run away with the competition as being the pinnacle of manhood.

Urm. Literally who could've guessed it?

