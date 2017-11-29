This Penis 'Fitbit' Tells Men How Many Calories They Burn During Sex

Ever wondered how many calories you burn during sex? Wonder no more, men of the world, because a product out there actually exists that we can only describe as a penis fitbit and girth measurer rolled up into one.

Retailing at £59.99, the i.Con Smart Condom claims to be the "future of wearable technology in the bedroom" and basically works out a bunch of stats about people's bedroom antics.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of guys and girls playing guess the sexting slang. Seems apt...

The product description reads: "Have you ever wondered how many calories you’re burning during intercourse? How many thrusts? Speed of your thrusts? The duration of your sessions? Frequency? How many different positions you use in the period of a week, month or year?

"Ever wondered how you stack up to other people from around the world?"

Clarifying some of the confusion around the name, i.Con continues: "It's not an actual condom; it’s a ring that will sit over a condom at the base, which you can use over and over again.

"It is extremely comfortable, water resistant and lightweight, you won’t even know it’s there ensuring maximum pleasure and, peace of mind that you can choose any condom you wish to use in conjunction with the i.Con."

We have a lot of mixed feelings about this one but there's no denying the technology aspect behind the product is pretty impressive. Once a "session" is complete, the related i.Con app updates with all your recent data, and even lets users share their stats with friends.

Um, we're struggling to think of anything weirder in all honesty.

"Utilising a Nano-chip and sensors, i.Con will measure and remember a number of different variables during your sessions. Once your session is completed, you will then be able to use the i.Con app to download your recent data which is paired to the device using Bluetooth technology.

The description adds: "Once you have downloaded your data, the i.Con will automatically clear its memory making way for your next session."

Crikey. Thoughts on this over to @MTVUK, please and thanks.