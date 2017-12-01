Sex

Weird And Wacky Things You Never Ever Knew About Condoms

Think XL is the biggest size? Think again.

Emily Hooley
Friday, December 1, 2017 - 14:59

Johnnys, rubbers, willy warmers, love socks… whatever you call them, condoms are a MASSIVE part of sex, and it’s good to know as much as possible about them if you’re going to be doing the naughty.

The crux of it is that they’re made out of really thin latex, yet they’re one of the most reliable forms of contraception. They’re 98% effective at preventing those unnecessary babies AND they protect you from getting STIs (sexually transmitted infections), from chlamydia to HIV (which is less likely in Britain, but is actually on the rise in places like London).

So yeah, you’ve got the basics down. But what if you want to do some more THOROUGH research? Here are some weird and wacky things you never ever knew about condoms, to impress your sex-bud and make you feel really f**king intelligent.

1. They’re ancient

Hopefully not the ones in your wallet/ bedside table, as condoms past their expiration date are likely to split (handy tip). But we mean condoms in general. They’re legit ancient - they’ve existed for thousands of years!

What’s the earliest condom spotting? Apparently there is a 12,000-15,000-year-old painting of a man using a condom (we’d love to see this) on the wall of a French cave. That’s a fact from an academic book called ‘Johnny Come Lately: A Short History of the Condom’ written in 1985.

Told you you’d feel smart.

2. Two is 2 many

Guys, wearing condoms is not like dressing for winter. Layers are unnecessary and actually counter-productive.

Wearing two condoms at the same time will cause friction. When two condoms rub together they are likely to create holes, which will let any sperm juices fly freely through. Woops!

3. There are some condoms made of ANIMAL parts

Ok, so this is weird – there are lambskin condoms. Pretty creepy right? We’re not sure what’s worse, wearing a lamb on your dongle or having some lamb thrust inside you.

Btw, it’s not just any part of the lamb, it’s the intestine membrane. Plus, they don’t protect against STIs… Maybe opt for the latex, ppl.

P.S. The Egyptians also used to use animal bladders and linen sheaths to make condoms. They also had a weird idea about shoving crocodile poo up there as a protective layer, which is a bit uncomfortable. But, hey, at least they weren’t in de NILE about the importance of contraception.

4. There’s a condom that’s bigger than a human

The official world record for the biggest condom made is recorded in the Guiness Book of World Records. It was funded by clothes company Benetton in 1993 in order to celebrate World AIDS Day (December 1st), and was fitted over an Obelisque in Paris. What a spectacle.

So how big was this condom? It was 21.94m (72ft)!! That’s some BFG-sized contraception right there!

5. No age restrictions

You can buy a condom at absolutely ANY age! Did you know that?

They are also ALWAYS free if you get them from a sexual health clinic. It’s like Christmas!

6. Don’t be a noob, use proper lube

OK, so we’re all for giving ya private parts a good lubing up before sex. Even if you’re both very eager and lubrication isn’t absolutely necessary (if you get what we mean), lube is a great sex accessory for any occasion.

BUT switching to your own home remedies when you don’t have any proper lube to hand can end in disaster!

Turns out that asking yourself, “what’s slippery?” and then coating your whatsits in it isn’t totally legit. Firstly, it could be bad for your, ahem, areas. Secondly, non-water-based lubricants can dissolve condoms! That includes oil, Vaseline, and hand cream. In fact, anything that contains oil will wreak havoc on your johnny.

Maybe just stick to the durex.

7. Young people aren’t being taught how to put one on!

You would have thought that the put-the-condom-on-the-banana exercise had reached worldwide acclaim, but apparently loads of young people still aren’t taught how to put a condom on in sex ed!

Who are we hiring these days?!

A 2010 American study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that only 39% of American high school students are taught how to correctly use a condom in their health classes.

That’s a ridiculous amount of patchy sex ed – what are they doing all lesson?!

8. The biggest human condom has the circumference of a Pringle can

So you’ve heard about massive condoms, but what about the ones made for actual people instead of tourist buildings?

The biggest human condom size is called the G31, and it can fit a willy that is 9.45 inches long and a girth that’s about as wide as a Pringle can! It’s 11% longer and 21% wider than a Durex XL condom, and 17% longer and 27% wider than a Magnum XL condom.

Now THAT is a rather large condom. Rather large indeed.

9. Condoms do NOT cut off a guy’s circulation

Don’t believe the BS. A condom can stretch to 18 inches around, which means that any guy who claims that the condom “cuts off his circulation” is struggling to accept that perhaps he has an erectile dysfunction. Or perhaps is just straight up lying to get you to give up condom-using.

Think you’ve overestimated the size of your willy, pal. (Unless you genuinely need a G31, but that’s pretty unlikely.)

10. Condoms may stop you getting cancer!

Condoms not only protect you from pregnancy, gonorrhea, chlamydia, trichomonias, HIV, genital herpes, syphilis… ok you get the picture. But DID YOU KNOW they also reduce the risk of women getting cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer has been linked to the sexually transmitted infection called HPV, which is incredibly common and passed through skin-to-skin genital area contact. So condoms can lower the risk of you getting HPV, and THUS lowers the risk of cervical cancer in women.

Couldn’t be more of a win, win situation really…

So there you have it. Now you know a load of crazy facts about condoms, meaning you’re automatically 0.22% cleverer than you were five minutes ago, congrats!

Word to the wise: don’t believe the BS that anyone tells you to convince you that not using a condom is OK. Condoms are NOT uncomfortable, sex still feels great for the guy, and other forms of contraception may be baby-reducing, but many will not stop you from catching STIs.

Happy safe sex-having!

Just make sure you come to the bedroom armed with some clever condom facts, it makes for some great dirty talk to get you both fired up. 

Celebs Who Aren't Afraid To Talk (Very) Openly About Their Sex Lives

  • Chrissy Teigen dished the dirt on her mile high sexcapades with husband John Legend: “We were flying commercial first-class. We were under a blanket. We weren't even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that."
    1 of 21
  • Riri loves some boudoir bondage: "I like to be spanked. Being tied up is fun. I like to keep it spontaneous. Sometimes whips and chains can be overly planned – you gotta stop, get the whip from the drawer downstairs. I'd rather have him use his hands."
    2 of 21
  • For Miranda Kerr, there are fitness benefits to getting down and dirty. "The more sex I have, the more defined my arms and stomach get.”, “I always ask for a critique on my performance. I always want to better myself in every way."
    3 of 21
  • "I have never not had safe sex, I have always asked a guy to be tested and to use protection, which was always my rule. Otherwise you’re playing Russian Roulette."
    4 of 21
  • Olivia Wilde really painted a graphic picture when she confessed that she and husband Jason Sudeikis "have sex like Kenyan marathon runners." Go team.
    5 of 21
  • Amy Schumer is typically self-deprecating when she's talking about gettin' busy: "When it comes to sex, I lay there like I'm going to get a CAT scan so I'm not pleasing anyone."
    6 of 21
  • Cara Delevingne shared her experience of public nookie, telling LOVE Magazine, "I've had sex in planes a lot…But I've always been caught. It's super-hard not to get caught.”
    Copyright [Getty Images}
    7 of 21
  • ScarJo loves "sex in a car...If I were in a really raunchy frame of mind wanting something crazy and kinky, the back seat would be it."
    8 of 21
  • Sometimes you don't need a buddy. Eva Longoria said she "didn’t begin enjoying sex until I started masturbating. Before that, I really wasn’t sexual. I bought my first vibrator three years ago. It’s a shame I didn’t discover it sooner."
    9 of 21
  • She isn’t nicknamed Xtina for nothing. Miss Aguilera has said that she loves “experimenting with my sexuality. I want to try out as much as possible. It would be wrong of me to hide this side of my personality.”
    10 of 21
  • NPH said what we were all thinking when he explained that ”no one likes an awkward lay. You want to lay someone who wants to lay you; you want to say who you like and get to lay that person. That's good sex.”
    11 of 21
  • Heidi Klum explained that, "If you're wild and crazy, bring it on so the other person is well aware that you have little devil horns that come out every once in a while. It’s good to make an effort to dress up sometimes, to do things outside of the norm."
    12 of 21
  • George Clooney on his first orgasm: "climbing a rope when I was 6 or 7 years old. I mean, nothing came out, but all the other elements were there. I remember getting to the top of the rope, hanging off the rope, and going, 'Oh my God, this feels great!"
    13 of 21
  • Cameron Diaz credits a healthy sex life for her literal agelessness. “I guess it's exercise, healthy diet, lots of water, lots of laughter, lots of sex — yes, sex, we need that as human beings. It's healthy, it's natural, it's what we are here to do."
    14 of 21
  • "[Pregnancy is] great for the sex life. It just makes you a lot more creative, so you have fun." So says Angelina Jolie. Mums can have fun too, y’know.
    15 of 21
  • RDJ has admitted he "was a compulsive, serial masturbator." He went on: "But it was the best thing I could have been. I utilized that organ and rode it for everything it was worth." Cool.
    16 of 21
  • Actor Armie Hammer admitted that he “used to like to be a dominant lover. I liked the grabbing of the neck and the hair and all that. But then you get married and your sexual appetites change. And I mean that for the better.”
    17 of 21
  • Legendary hottie Carmen Electra is all about getting raunchy. "I love going to different sex shops.. and collecting the coolest handcuffs and naughtiest lingerie."
    18 of 21
  • Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted that “In a limo, on the way to the Academy Awards, Will started looking at me in this way that drives me wild. We started kissing passionately, and the next thing I knew, well, let's just say we missed the red carpet."
    19 of 21
  • “I do have a bit of a foot fetish, yes. I find myself staring at feet. I like a heel. If she’s wearing clogs, that does something for me. Flip-flops. Sandals. Bare feet are the best." All the details from Jack Black, there.
    20 of 21
  • Some celebs aren't so open, however. Remember this one? "Exes can be mad but just know I never let them play with my ass…I don’t do that…I stay away from that area all together"
    21 of 21

More From Sex

Life
These Social Media Sex Ed Gals Will Change How You Think About STIs
Life
Contraception 101
STIs: What Can I Catch And How?
The Weird Celebrity Branded Condoms You Never Knew Existed
Weird And Wacky Things You Never Ever Knew About Condoms
This Penis 'Fitbit' Tells Men How Many Calories They Burn During Sex
Celebrities Who Shockingly Admitted To Cheating
Celebrities
Celebrities Who Admitted To Cheating | MTV Celeb
Say Hello To Tindstagramming, A Whole New Reason To Stay Single Forever
STDs Are Now More Common Than Ever
Life
13 Real People Spill Their Most Awkward AF Sex Stories
Celebrity
Shocking Reality Star Pregnancies We Just Didn't See Coming

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On Ex Marnie Simpson Moving In With Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Reveals She Would Vote This Cast Mate Off Geordie Shore
Nathan Henry poses for a selfie
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Just Had The Most Embarrassing Sex Toy Moment
Charlotte Crosby Is Torn As She Opens Up About This Huge Dilemma In Her Life Right Now
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Love Island’s Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal They Visited A Strip Club After Alex’s Cute New York Proposal
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But A Thong And Body Glitter To Showcase Make-Up Range
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Has A Message For People Trolling His MMA Career
Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Hints At Heartbreak Over Pete Wicks Split
Demi Lovato in the &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; music video, 2017
Demi Lovato Teases 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video
Winter Isn’t Going To Stop Kendall Jenner Wearing A Teeny Tiny Yellow Bikini
Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Justin Bieber Reunion As She Reveals She And Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd Are Still 'Best Friends'