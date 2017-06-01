Your First Time, As Told By GIFs
Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 11:26
You know the drill. You like someone. Like, really, reaaaaally like someone and - *CUE FANFARE* - they like you back.And you think about it a bit. And you think about it a little bit more. Maybe you even do a teeny tiny bit of prep for the big *moment* that's lurking at the back of your mind. Perhaps you have a lil old google too. 'How to do sex' is a valid search term...right? But OH GOD. That is not what you were expecting to see. Then one day you're making out and you realise this is it. It's TIME. Time for SEX. Y'know, just in case you hadn't realised what we're getting it. And then things start getting a little...steamy. Aaaaand then you just sort of get down to it. And you're not exactly sure what goes where... ...or where goes what. And OH GOD NO that doesn't bend that way Aaand nope that's not happening. But then it's all good. Like, really reaaaaaaally good. And you're just like... D A M N. And you sorta wanna sing it from the rooftops. Because whoah. They really weren't lying about that post-shag glow. You're just sort of floating on air that you actually did it. ...at least until10 minutes after the deed when you inevitably freak out that you're pregnant despite the fact you used a condom and you're also a dude. And also he's a dude too. Buuuuut then the hunger takes over. And after tacos there's really only one thing left to do and that is *It*. Again. And maybe again just in case. Tbh even updating the groupchat on your progress can wait until later. Practice makes perfect and all that.
Now why not check out a load of guys and girls trying to find their way around a dick...
Latest News
10 Reality Show Couples Gush About Their Love And It Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals The Teary Way She Found Out About Cara De La Hoyde's Pregnancy
You're Going To Want These New Lego Dimensions Minifigs
Selena Gomez Has Her Say On A Rumoured Collab With Boyfriend The Weeknd
Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure
Bella And Gigi Hadid's Father Could Go To Jail Over His Crazy New Mansion
Your First Time, As Told By GIFs
Charlotte Crosby Dishes The Details On Her Dream Wedding To Stephen Bear
Is Charlie Puth Moving On From Bella Thorne With Lea Michele?
Mermaid Thighs On Instagram Is The Body Posi Trend We Need For Summer
The Absolute Thirstiest Responses To Darren Criss's Super Naked Selfie
The First Pictures Of The Big Brother 2017 House Have Been Revealed
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal
Party, Instagram & Chill Like A Beyonce-Level Baller In Anguilla
Chloe Moretz 'Appalled And Angry' About Her New Animated Movie's Body-Shaming Poster
Let's Go Speed Dating With Dwayne Johnson!
Zac Efron & The Baywatch Cast Reveal The R-RATED Deleted Scenes You WON'T See In Cinemas
This Is Where You Can Spot Literally All Your Fave Reality Stars On Holiday This Summer
Bruno Mars, Future, Migos And More Set To Perform At The 2017 BET Awards
Geordie Shore: Check Out The Sexiest Selfies From The NEW Lads And Lasses Of Series 14
More From Sex
Life
Your First Time, As Told By GIFs
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Life
What Can Masturbation Do To Your Mental Health?
Sophie Kasaei Spills All About The First Time She Had Sex
How Well Do You Know Your Way Around Your Uterus?
How Well Do You Know Your Way Around A Dick?
Life
These Social Media Sex Ed Gals Will Change How You Think About STIs
Life
I Got The Coil IUD And It Was The Worst
Life
What It's Really Like To Get An Abortion
The Most Expensive Dildo Money Can Buy Is Made Of 24 Carat Gold And Costs £10,000
A Beginner's Guide To Dealing With Herpes
STIs: What Can I Catch And How?
Trending Articles
TV Shows
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE
TV Shows
Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?
Celebrity
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson
TV Shows
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal
Celebrity
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Rumours That Jemma Lucy Wants Stephen Bear Back
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School
TV Shows
Who Is Che McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale
Celebrity
Love Island's Malin Andersson Isn't Too Happy That Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Forgot Her Name
TV Shows
Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Breaks Down As She Admits She Feels 'Really Alone' After Scotty T Kiss Betrayal - EXCLUSIVE
TV Shows