Why Superdrug Are Now Selling The Morning After Pill For Half The Usual Price

Reproductive freedom is something every woman should have freedom to, and now Superdrug are helping us do just that with the announcement that they will be selling the emergency contraceptive pill (EHC) for nearly half of what it currently costs over the counter elsewhere.

Priced at £13.49, Superdrug's generic morning after pill will save you almost half of what you'd need to spend to obtain the branded version at a local phramacy - although it's worth mentioning that it's all relative when you consider that research has shown you can pick up the pill for just over a fiver in France.

But if heading to France is out of the question, Superdrug's version will burn a much smaller hole in your pocket than at Boots, where it currently costs £26.75.

Dr. Pixie Mckenna, an ambassador for the retailer, has been having a chat about why it's important for Superdrug to stock the pill and says: "Emergency contraception is almost inevitably needed at times when the surgery doors are shut. As it is a time sensitive issue, quick and discreet access is imperative."

Michael Henry, healthcare director at Superdrug, said that it will give women more choice.

"We're committed to leading the way in sexual health and offering a generic emergency contraceptive pill at half the price of what's currently available on the high street," he says. "Its availability will give women more choice and access to this medication at a time when they are most in need."

So, if it is the morning after the night before and you can't enjoy a prolonged spooning sesh because your stricken with panic when you realise you totally forgot everything the Spice Girls taught you about being a little bit wiser baby, Superdrug have totally got your back.

Superdrug are doing a fab thing by making the morning after pill so accessible and affordable, but don't forget you can still access emergency contraception for FREE at a number of places including contraception clinics, most GP surgeries, most sexual health clinics and most NHS walk in centres in England.

It's also worth noting that the emergency pill does not protect you from STIs, so it's always worth keeping a few condoms to hand in case you get busy and only rely on the morning after pill if your regular method of birth control fails.