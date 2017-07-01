Sexuality

Today Is The Day You Are Most Likely To Have Sex In The Whole Of 2017

Feeling in the mood…. you’re not the only one!

Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 18:05

According to science - well sort of - today is the day you are most likely to have sex in all of 2017. That's according to researchers for lovehoney.co.uk. 

Apparently, it's because people like having sex in July, with 24% of 2000 couples surveyed choosing it as the best month for some sexy time. Saturday is the most popular day for sex, with 44% surveyed selecting it as the day they feel friskiest. 

We even know the time everyone’s gonna be doing it; 7:35pm is the moment couples are most likely to be getting down to bussiness. So there you have it, you’re probably going to be having sex in just a few hours time. 

Here are some more stats, ya'know, in case you're into that sort of thing. Wink wink. 

Most popular month for sex
1 July 24%
2 August 22%
3 June 18%
4 May 8%
5 December 7%
6 February 6%
7 September 5%
8 April 4%
9 October 3%
10 March 2%
11 January 1%
12 November 0%

Most popular day for sex

1 Saturday 44%
2 Sunday 24%
3 Friday 22%
4 Wednesday 4%
5 Thursday 3%
6 Tuesday 2%
7 Monday 1%

Words: Olivia Cooke

Today is the day we are most likely to have sex

Today is the day we are most likely to have sex
Life

Today Is The Day You Are Most Likely To Have Sex In The Whole Of 2017

Celebrity

Shawn Mendes Just Schooled Everyone As He Addressed His 'Gay Vibe'

