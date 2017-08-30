Shania Twain

Shania Twain Wants To Collaborate With Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas and Britney Spears

The music legend is back with a new album and has some major duets in mind...

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 16:32

Shania Twain, the original crossover queen and literal living legend, has revealed her dream collaborators in 2017 and we are absolutely obsessed.

The inventor of country-pop is about to release her first album in 15 years (FIFTEEN!), titled Now, which is completely solo but she is more than open to some high-profile collaborations.

So, who makes the list? A pop icon, the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap, and an ex-Jo Bro. Amazing, we know.

“You know who I really love is Nicki Minaj. I love her,” she said during a recent interview with Fuse. “She’s just so raw and vicious and amazing.”

An updated ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much' featuring Nicki? Or maybe Roman would come out to play? Rrrrrr.

She said that she “would love to sing with” Nick Jonas, saying “he’s got an incredible voice and secondly he’s just a sweet person.” Aww!

Getty Images

Lastly - and most amazingly - Shania admits she’d like to collaborate with fellow legend Britney Spears, who she previously worked with back in 2000.

“[A duet] would be cool. She’s sweet,” recalling when they first met after Shania co-wrote one of Spears’ early singles ‘Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know’.

“It was a great experience just to get to know her on a behind-the-scenes level a little bit. It was obviously an honor to have her record some of my songwriting...Britney did a beautiful job with the song.”

Britney, Nicki and Nick Jonas… three pretty big names, Shania. Then again, we are talking about the woman with the best-selling female album EVER.

So, what do you say, guys?

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH SHANIA'S TIMELESS 'YOU'RE STILL THE ONE' VIDEO BELOW

Latest News

Fifth Harmony Slay Performance of New Single 'He Like That' on Good Morning America

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits It's 'Hard To Defend' Chloe Ferry After Nathan Henry Feud - EXCLUSIVE

Maroon 5 Collaborate with SZA on Brand New Single

Shania Twain Wants To Collaborate With Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas and Britney Spears

All Of Chloe Ferry's Seriously Gross Questions About 'Smeg' Are Answered By Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry And Kyle Christie

Liam Payne Shares Rare Image Of Son Bear As He Rings In His 24th Birthday

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Admits BFF Nathan Henry Had Her 'Best Interests At Heart' In On-Screen Fight Over Marty McKenna

Here's How You Can Sample Knack 2 For Free And It's Not Even Out Yet

Love Island's Jonny Mitchell Spotted Smooching Made In Chelsea's Stephanie Pratt On Romantic Croatia Getaway

15 Of The Shadiest Celebrity Diss Track You've Ever Heard: Ranked

Geordie Shore Fans Praise Abbie Holborn As She Enters The House As A Full Time Family Member

Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran Release Surprise Duet Version of 'Your Song'

Arsenal Football Fans Ruthlessly Troll Perrie Edwards For Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Chelsea Move

This Mash Up Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ And A High School Musical 2 Classic Is Incredible

Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Reports That She And Sister Kendall Share Underwear

Beyoncé Promises To "Help As Many" Hurricane Harvey Victims With Charity Plan

Squiggle Brows Are Officially The Instagram Eyebrow Trend No One Needed

Geordie Shore Ex's Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Awkwardly Discuss New Relationships In Front Of Eachother

Katy Perry 'Being Sued' After Stagehand Loses A Toe On Prismatic World Tour

Pretty Little Liars Actor Brandon Jones Is Sentenced To Jail Over Gun Dispute

More From Shania Twain

Shania Twain Wants To Collaborate With Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas and Britney Spears

Shania Twain

Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Lo

Shania Twain

Party For Two

Shania Twain

I Ain't No Quitter

Shania Twain

Party For Two

Shania Twain

It Only Hurts When I'm Breathi

Shania Twain

You're Still The One

Ibiza Rocks Delphic Interview

Shania Twain For American Idol

Shania Twain

Party for Two (featuring Mark McGrath)

Ellen Degeneres Announced For American Idol

Avril Lavigne For American Idol

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Gaz Beadle Expecting A Baby With Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle Proudly Puts Pregnant Emma McVey’s Baby Bump On Display

Chloe Ferry Rings In Her 22nd Birthday In The Boldest Of Cut-Out Dresses

Marnie Simpson Weighs In On Love Island's Sam And Georgia Splitting Amid Cheating Rumours

Chloe Ferry Admits She Regrets Having A Nose Job For One Very Unfortunate Reason

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Breaks Her Silence Over Latest 'Split' From Bear

Geordie Shore Ex's Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Awkwardly Discuss New Relationships In Front Of Eachother

Geordie Shore Fans Praise Abbie Holborn As She Enters The House As A Full Time Family Member

Pretty Little Liars Actor Brandon Jones Is Sentenced To Jail Over Gun Dispute

Sophie Kasaei
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Romantic Moment On The Show And It Involves Hitting The Sh*g Pad With Joel Corry - EXCLUSIVE 

TV Shows

16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore