Shania Twain Wants To Collaborate With Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas and Britney Spears

Shania Twain, the original crossover queen and literal living legend, has revealed her dream collaborators in 2017 and we are absolutely obsessed.

The inventor of country-pop is about to release her first album in 15 years (FIFTEEN!), titled Now, which is completely solo but she is more than open to some high-profile collaborations.

So, who makes the list? A pop icon, the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap, and an ex-Jo Bro. Amazing, we know.

“You know who I really love is Nicki Minaj. I love her,” she said during a recent interview with Fuse. “She’s just so raw and vicious and amazing.”

An updated ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much' featuring Nicki? Or maybe Roman would come out to play? Rrrrrr.

She said that she “would love to sing with” Nick Jonas, saying “he’s got an incredible voice and secondly he’s just a sweet person.” Aww!

Lastly - and most amazingly - Shania admits she’d like to collaborate with fellow legend Britney Spears, who she previously worked with back in 2000.

“[A duet] would be cool. She’s sweet,” recalling when they first met after Shania co-wrote one of Spears’ early singles ‘Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know’.

“It was a great experience just to get to know her on a behind-the-scenes level a little bit. It was obviously an honor to have her record some of my songwriting...Britney did a beautiful job with the song.”

Britney, Nicki and Nick Jonas… three pretty big names, Shania. Then again, we are talking about the woman with the best-selling female album EVER.

So, what do you say, guys?

By Ross McNeilage

