Shannon Purser

Who Is Shannon Purser? Everything You NTK About The Star Of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

#Justice4Barb

Friday, September 14, 2018 - 15:54

Taking a place in any Netflix fans heart after her character Barb was killed off way to soon on the show Stranger Things, Shannon Purser quickly became a fan fave.

Especially after she received an Emmy nomination for her small role as one of the Demogorgon's unfortunate victims, and inspired the trends #Justice4Barb and #WeAreBarb in the aftermath of her character's death. It caused outrage simply because of how relatable Barb was, and Shannon is. 

Getty

Now having appeared in multiple Netflix shows and landing herself the lead in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, it’s about time we got to know this gal's vibe...

Name

Shannon Elizabeth Purser.

How old is she?

21 years old.

Oh and in completely unrelated news, she’s @shannonpurser on the ‘gram.

When did she get her big break?

Stranger Things was Shannon’s first paid acting gig and she was working in a movie theatre when the series dropped on Netflix.

When asked by Glamour if she still had her job, she explained : “People started showing up at work, and I figured maybe I should lay low for a while. But it’s been a really good job!”

Shannon Purser on the Barb/Stranger Things Phenomenon

We think it’s safe to say she never went back, to work anyway, after landing a role in Riverdale, the lead in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and a part in the Melissa McCarthy movie Life Is A Party.

Her coming out

Shannon came out in 2017 in the best way possible, by simply deciding to live her truth. And tweeting about it of course.

Opening up about mental health

And if you thought you couldn’t love her any more, you were wrong, as Shannon has previously been real candid about mental health and self-harm. Adding to a much needed conversation.

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Shannon landed herself the lead role in Netflix’s latest rom-com, Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.

The film sees Shannon play the role of Sierra, a girl who catfishes a boy called Jamey due to her fear of him not liking her based off appearance alone. She later bagged herself the boy by simply being herself though. Romance, ey?

So excited to get to finally share our soundtrack with you!!!! These artists are all amazing and I can’t wait for you to hear them in our movie! I’m also very excited to share that I have a song in the movie as well! Full album available to purchase on September 7. #sierrasoundtrack 🌻

And apparently she filmed Sierra Burgess in 21 days. Now that’s talent.

Her friendship with Noah Centineo

Getty

Shannon and her Sierra Burgess Is A Loser co-star are super good pals, with the actor saying that Centineo would drive her home after work: “Noah would drive Kristine and me home after work, and we would blast the music and just party on our way home.”

And she’s ready to become the role model the world needs

Talking to Elle, the babe has previously said: “My existence in Hollywood is a political statement, because there are so few women who are plus-sized or above a size 6. It’s really wild.”

Don’t wait until November to tell your politicians what you think. Vote now in the primaries! This is your opportunity to make a difference. Get the shirt, register to vote, and find out how to help women run for office at www.cosmopolitan.com/vote2018 (link in my bio). #VoteTwice 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

She went on to say: “And I know that I don’t, you know, owe my life to the public. But I do think that I owe good art to the public, and I do want to use that platform that I have to do good and help other people.”

“I just think about little me — what it would have meant to me to see a chubby girl in movies and a big girl get the guy and be the princess, be the hero. I think that would’ve really changed a lot for me,” she finished with.

We see really great things happening for Shannon. So stick around, because we bet she's not going anywhere. 

Words by @jordandplatt

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
V personality Brody Jenner attends VH1&#039;s &#039;Barely Famous&#039; Season 2 Party on June 14, 2016 in West Hollywood, California
Brody Jenner Is Returning To The Hills... But Is Lauren Conrad?
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, 6LACK, David Guetta & More
Janelle Monae performs at Roundhouse in London.
5 Things We Loved About Janelle Monae At London's Roundhouse
Shannon Purser at the premier of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.
Who Is Shannon Purser? Everything You NTK About The Star Of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
Lena Dunham at the &#039;Half the Picture&#039; premiere.
Lena Dunham Apologises For Her Involvement In The Revolve Fat-Shaming Sweater Fiasco
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Actor Noah Centineo visits Build studio on July 12, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Noah Centineo? Everything You NTK About The Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star
Channel 5 announces they&#039;re cancelling cbb and big brother
Celebrity Big Brother AND Civilian Big Brother Has Been Axed By Channel 5
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Nicki Minaj at Marc Jacobs.
Cardi B Shuts Down Nicki Minaj’s Claims That She Pays Radio Stations To Play Her Music
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
JLS Star Oritse Williams Charged With Raping A Fan In A Wolverhampton Hotel Room
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spark marriage rumours as they visit NYC Courthouse
Did Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Just Get Married At A Courthouse?

More From Shannon Purser

Shannon Purser at the premier of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.
Who Is Shannon Purser? Everything You NTK About The Star Of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
Noah Centineo improvised Sierra Burgess scene says Shannon Purser
Noah Centineo Proves He's Too Smooth After Improvising THIS Sierra Burgess Scene

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Halsey and G-Eazy split
Halsey Announces Split From G-Eazy Days After Being Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly
The Kardashians Apparently Think Sofia Richie Is A ‘Great Influence’ On Scott Disick
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational