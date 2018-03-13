Who Is Shannon Purser? Everything You NTK About The Star Of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Taking a place in any Netflix fans heart after her character Barb was killed off way to soon on the show Stranger Things, Shannon Purser quickly became a fan fave.

Especially after she received an Emmy nomination for her small role as one of the Demogorgon's unfortunate victims, and inspired the trends #Justice4Barb and #WeAreBarb in the aftermath of her character's death. It caused outrage simply because of how relatable Barb was, and Shannon is.

Now having appeared in multiple Netflix shows and landing herself the lead in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, it’s about time we got to know this gal's vibe...

Name

Shannon Elizabeth Purser.

How old is she?

21 years old.

Oh and in completely unrelated news, she’s @shannonpurser on the ‘gram.

When did she get her big break?

Stranger Things was Shannon’s first paid acting gig and she was working in a movie theatre when the series dropped on Netflix.

When asked by Glamour if she still had her job, she explained : “People started showing up at work, and I figured maybe I should lay low for a while. But it’s been a really good job!”

We think it’s safe to say she never went back, to work anyway, after landing a role in Riverdale, the lead in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and a part in the Melissa McCarthy movie Life Is A Party.

Her coming out

Shannon came out in 2017 in the best way possible, by simply deciding to live her truth. And tweeting about it of course.

Opening up about mental health

And if you thought you couldn’t love her any more, you were wrong, as Shannon has previously been real candid about mental health and self-harm. Adding to a much needed conversation.

*TRIGGER WARNING* I haven't self-harmed in years, but I kept this around, "just in case." I forgot it was there & now it's in the trash. pic.twitter.com/C0oAQTL0IM — Shannon Purser 🌻 (@shannonpurser) November 7, 2016

Recovery is possible. Please don't give up on yourself. — Shannon Purser 🌻 (@shannonpurser) November 7, 2016

If you do one thing, do the hardest thing. Claw yourself out of the insidious quicksand that is depression and tell a loved one how you feel — Shannon Purser 🌻 (@shannonpurser) January 24, 2017

I am not a professional, but here is a great resource for those considering suicide https://t.co/e6kLscP8Dt — Shannon Purser 🌻 (@shannonpurser) January 24, 2017

If you don't feel comfortable calling a hotline, you can also go to @CrisisTextLine to text someone trained to help. — Shannon Purser 🌻 (@shannonpurser) January 24, 2017

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Shannon landed herself the lead role in Netflix’s latest rom-com, Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.

The film sees Shannon play the role of Sierra, a girl who catfishes a boy called Jamey due to her fear of him not liking her based off appearance alone. She later bagged herself the boy by simply being herself though. Romance, ey?

And apparently she filmed Sierra Burgess in 21 days. Now that’s talent.

Her friendship with Noah Centineo

Shannon and her Sierra Burgess Is A Loser co-star are super good pals, with the actor saying that Centineo would drive her home after work: “Noah would drive Kristine and me home after work, and we would blast the music and just party on our way home.”

And she’s ready to become the role model the world needs

Talking to Elle, the babe has previously said: “My existence in Hollywood is a political statement, because there are so few women who are plus-sized or above a size 6. It’s really wild.”

She went on to say: “And I know that I don’t, you know, owe my life to the public. But I do think that I owe good art to the public, and I do want to use that platform that I have to do good and help other people.”

“I just think about little me — what it would have meant to me to see a chubby girl in movies and a big girl get the guy and be the princess, be the hero. I think that would’ve really changed a lot for me,” she finished with.

We see really great things happening for Shannon. So stick around, because we bet she's not going anywhere.

Words by @jordandplatt