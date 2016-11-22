10 Celebrities Who Love Shawn Mendes As Much As We Do

Shawn Mendes is one of the most successful popstars in the world right now.

From 'Stitches' to 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' Shawn has wowed critics and the general public alike with his incredible singles and albums. In fact he's made such a good impression that among his many many fans lie countless celebrities.

Not only that but Shawn has amassed plenty of famous friends during his short career.

Here we take a look at 10 of the stars who can't hide their love for the 'Mercy' singer.

1. Charlie Puth

These two tour together, work out together and even go to the beach together. The BROMANCE is real.

2. Niall Horan

"My boy", "Top lad" - Charlie better watch out. It's clear that Niall is friends with the Canadian star too.

3. Rita Ora

Rita Ora loves Shawn Mendes so much that she slid into his DMs to ask for a collab. We NEED this.

4. Camila Cabello

.@ShawnMendes i love u SO much and i miss u even more than I love u thank u for being such an amazing friend 💞💞💞👫 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 20, 2017

Camila and Shawn have been close ever since 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'. So adorable.

5. Kevin Abstract

first rapper ever to mention shawn mendes in a song wow iconic — dumbass boyfriend (@kevinabstract) May 31, 2017

The Brockhampton rapper has never been shy about fancying Shawn. He even rapped about it.

6. Dua Lipa

We're not exactly sure how Shawn and Dua became good friends but we ship it nevertheless.

7. Millie Bobby Brown

Aww Shawn! You're the coolest 😜 loved meeting you ❤️ @ShawnMendes https://t.co/pqLmoWmNy4 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) August 28, 2017

This is an official request for a TV show starring Millie Bobby Brown and Shawn Mendes.

8. Becky G

Also @ShawnMendes singing live is one of my favorite things 🙏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #killedit — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) August 28, 2017

"Seeing Shawn Mendes sing live" is one of Becky G's favourite things. We are Becky G.

9. James McVey

Happy Birthday @ShawnMendes . Very lucky to have known this chap for the last few years. pic.twitter.com/YJGFO6s6el — James McVey (@TheVampsJames) August 8, 2017

OMG - pals ever since 'Oh Cecilia (Don't Go Breaking My Heart)'. No YOU'RE crying!

10. Nathan Sykes

Still can't get over how good @ShawnMendes was last night at the o2! Vocal was incredible! Thanks for having me! — Nathan Sykes (@NathanSykes) June 2, 2017

We stan Nathan. We stan Shawn. We stan Nathan stanning Shawn.

Shawn Mendes: MTV Unplugged premieres at 9pm on Friday on MTV UK.

Words: Sam Prance

