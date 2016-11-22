10 Celebrities Who Love Shawn Mendes As Much As We Do
From Rita Ora to Charlie Puth, everyone loves the Canadian popstar...
Shawn Mendes is one of the most successful popstars in the world right now.
From 'Stitches' to 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' Shawn has wowed critics and the general public alike with his incredible singles and albums. In fact he's made such a good impression that among his many many fans lie countless celebrities.
Not only that but Shawn has amassed plenty of famous friends during his short career.
Here we take a look at 10 of the stars who can't hide their love for the 'Mercy' singer.
1. Charlie Puth
These two tour together, work out together and even go to the beach together. The BROMANCE is real.
2. Niall Horan
"My boy", "Top lad" - Charlie better watch out. It's clear that Niall is friends with the Canadian star too.
3. Rita Ora
Rita Ora loves Shawn Mendes so much that she slid into his DMs to ask for a collab. We NEED this.
4. Camila Cabello
Camila and Shawn have been close ever since 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'. So adorable.
5. Kevin Abstract
The Brockhampton rapper has never been shy about fancying Shawn. He even rapped about it.
6. Dua Lipa
We're not exactly sure how Shawn and Dua became good friends but we ship it nevertheless.
7. Millie Bobby Brown
This is an official request for a TV show starring Millie Bobby Brown and Shawn Mendes.
8. Becky G
"Seeing Shawn Mendes sing live" is one of Becky G's favourite things. We are Becky G.
9. James McVey
OMG - pals ever since 'Oh Cecilia (Don't Go Breaking My Heart)'. No YOU'RE crying!
10. Nathan Sykes
We stan Nathan. We stan Shawn. We stan Nathan stanning Shawn.
Shawn Mendes: MTV Unplugged premieres at 9pm on Friday on MTV UK.
Words: Sam Prance
