Shawn Mendes

A Look At Shawn Mendes' Glo Up: From Vine to MTV Unplugged

How the 'Treat You Better' singer went from viral babyfaced singer to pop's biggest heartthrob...

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 17:49

With just over one week to go until MTV Unplugged returns with the mega-talented Shawn Mendes, we're taking a look back at his astonishing rise to superstardom.

You may or may not know that the 'Treat You Better' singer first came to prominence on the now-defunct app Vine (R.I.P 😢) after he started posting 6-second clips of him singing and playing guitar way back in 2013.

The then 14-year-old quickly gained a massive following and became the third most-followed musician within a year, which lead to a record deal that gave him the opportunity to make the incredible music we now know and love.

Back then, Shawn was just an ordinary teenager with a cute baby face who learned how to play guitar from YouTube tutorials and liked to sing for the Internet.

We bet that he had no idea he would become one of pop's hunkiest, most gorgeous and successful male artists just four years later, with four Top 20 UK hits that includes a number one with the brilliant 'Stitches'!

The 'Mercy' singer said he is "thrilled and honored" to be bringing our award-winning Unplugged series back and we are just as excited to watch his show.

You do not want to miss MTV Unplugged Shawn Mendes when it premieres Saturday 16th September only on MTV Music!

Shawn Mendes: Vine to Fine

  • Nice hat, man.
    Instagram / shawnmendes
    1 of 14
  • Ooh, triple selfie! Very 2013.
    Instagram / shawnmendes
    2 of 14
  • How precious!
    Instagram / shawnmendes
    3 of 14
  • Hoods up, boys - you're Vine famous now.
    Instagram / shawnmendes
    4 of 14
  • Shawn! Get some clothes on!
    Instagram / shawnmendes
    5 of 14
  • That's better, a bit more wholesome.
    Instagram / shawnmendes
    6 of 14
  • Thanks for the reminder, pal.
    Instagram / shawnmendes
    7 of 14
  • WAIT... What happened?
    Getty Images
    8 of 14
  • Oh, we have a pop star.
    Getty Images
    9 of 14
  • A promoting legend.
    Getty Images
    10 of 14
  • What a hunk.
    Getty Images
    11 of 14
  • Started from Vine, now we're in the club with Drizzy.
    Instagram / shawnmendes
    12 of 14
  • What is it again, can take the Vine out the boy but can't stop his topless selfies?
    Instagram / shawnmendes
    13 of 14
  • From Vine to Fine, indeed. Swoon.
    Getty Images
    14 of 14

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH SHAWN MENDES' 'THERE'S NOTHING HOLDIN' ME BACK' VIDEO

View the lyrics

Latest News

The Script Get Their Fourth UK Number One Album With 'Freedom Child'

Shawn Mendes

A Look At Shawn Mendes' Glo Up: From Vine to MTV Unplugged

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Transformation As She Steps Out In Cut Out Dress

Beck’s New 'Up All Night' Video Is A Dreamy Delight

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Split Rumours Leave Fans Unconvinced

Tove Lo Is Fully Charged On Bouncy New Single 'Disco Tits'

Get to Know: Not3s

Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Comes Clean About Camilla Thurlow Split Rumours

7 Celebrity-Approved Tips For Relieving Stress & Anxiety

Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Verdict On Chloe Ferry’s Nose Job

Miley Cyrus Answers Seriously Awkward Questions About Her Sex Life In Front Of Her Nan

ZAYN Ft. Sia - Dusk Till Dawn - Music Video

New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Kelly Clarkson, Megan McKenna and More...

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From The Series Finale

Nadine Coyle Brands Girls Aloud Bandmates As 'Bitter' As She Hints Cheryl And Others Were Jealous Of Her Vocals

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #3!

Nadine Returns To Save Pop With Tropical Banger 'Go To Work'

Riverdale’s Cheryl Blossom Is Getting An 'Unexpected' Love Interest For Season 2

Sam Smith Is Here To Break Our Hearts With 'Too Good At Goodbyes'

"F**k It!" Friday: Grace Victory

Rihanna Hints She Wishes She Could Rewind And Redo Losing Her Virginity

More From Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes

A Look At Shawn Mendes' Glo Up: From Vine to MTV Unplugged

Shawn Mendes: Vine to Fine

Shawn Mendes Peforms At the 2017 MTV VMA
Shawn Mendes

There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back (Live At The 2017 VMAs)

Shawn Mendes

MTV Unplugged Returns With Shawn Mendes!

Music

Shawn Mendes Surprises Fans With Ed Sheeran Duet At Concert

Music

Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello Win Big at the Teen Choice Awards

Shawn Mendes - 2017 MTV VMAs
Music

Lorde, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes & More To Perform At The 2017 VMAs!

Shawn Mendes

There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

Shawn Mendes Has Just Released the 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' Music Video and it Is Amazing

Shawn Mendes Stands His Ground During Fight With Alleged Autograph Tout

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Music

Shawn Mendes Drops Brand New Track ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ & We’ve Got It On Repeat

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Charlotte Crosby Looks Unrecognisable After Incredible Hair Transformation

Did Emma McVey Just Tweet And Delete The Sex Of Her And Gaz Beadle's Baby?

Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Comes Clean About Camilla Thurlow Split Rumours

Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Verdict On Chloe Ferry’s Nose Job

Holly Hagan Strips Down To A Bikini As She Takes A Swipe At Photoshop Claims

The Geordie Shore And Love Island Cast Are Set To Go Head-To-Head For This Collaboration

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Split Rumours Leave Fans Unconvinced

Fans Are Going Crazy For Chloe Ferry's Reaction To *This* Hilarious Moment On Geordie Shore

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Is Heading To University And We Couldn't Be Prouder Of Her

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Harry Styles’ Voice Can Be Heard In Camille Rowe’s Insta Story And Fans Are Going Wild For It

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Confirms That She And Nathan Massey Are Dating Again