A Look At Shawn Mendes' Glo Up: From Vine to MTV Unplugged
How the 'Treat You Better' singer went from viral babyfaced singer to pop's biggest heartthrob...
With just over one week to go until MTV Unplugged returns with the mega-talented Shawn Mendes, we're taking a look back at his astonishing rise to superstardom.
You may or may not know that the 'Treat You Better' singer first came to prominence on the now-defunct app Vine (R.I.P 😢) after he started posting 6-second clips of him singing and playing guitar way back in 2013.
The then 14-year-old quickly gained a massive following and became the third most-followed musician within a year, which lead to a record deal that gave him the opportunity to make the incredible music we now know and love.
Back then, Shawn was just an ordinary teenager with a cute baby face who learned how to play guitar from YouTube tutorials and liked to sing for the Internet.
We bet that he had no idea he would become one of pop's hunkiest, most gorgeous and successful male artists just four years later, with four Top 20 UK hits that includes a number one with the brilliant 'Stitches'!
The 'Mercy' singer said he is "thrilled and honored" to be bringing our award-winning Unplugged series back and we are just as excited to watch his show.
You do not want to miss MTV Unplugged Shawn Mendes when it premieres Saturday 16th September only on MTV Music!
By Ross McNeilage
